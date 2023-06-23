Arsenal Takes Lead in Race for Dutch Football Sensation

The Eye of Arsenal on PSV’s Gem, Xavi Simons

In the thrilling arena of European football, one young prodigy has been turning heads in rapid fashion – Xavi Simons, a rising starlet from PSV Eindhoven. With a sea of Premier League clubs expressing interest, Arsenal stand out. They have placed themselves in pole position for the player’s signature, outpacing even their formidable rival, Manchester United. According to Telegraaf.nl, the Gunners are in a pole position to claim this prized asset.

Xavi Simons: The €34.5m Diamond from the Netherlands

Simons is a former protégé of Barcelona’s revered youth academy, La Masia, and has been blazing a scorching trail in Dutch football. PSG’s buyback clause for Simons, worth a meagre €6 million, appears almost absurd when measured against his Estimated Transfer Value (xTV) of €34.5m.

Bursting onto the scene this season, Simons has chalked up an impressive 22 goals and crafted a further 12 for the Eindhoven outfit across 48 appearances in all competitions. His versatility in the attack has earned him many admirers.

The Pursuit of Simons: Arsenal Takes the Lead

The 20-year-old Dutch maestro has sent shockwaves through the footballing fraternity with his dazzling performances, prompting several top clubs to sit up and take notice. Manchester United, Tottenham, Brighton, and Borussia Dortmund are just a few of the many suitors in the hunt for the youngster’s services.

However, despite the crowded interest, Arsenal seem to have the upper hand. An intriguing development has given Arsenal a significant advantage in this chase. Simons’ recent appointment of Darren Dein, son of ex-Gunners director David Dein, as his new agent has tilted the scales in Arsenal’s favour.

PSV’s Attempt to Secure Their Jewel

Despite the mounting interest, PSV is putting up a spirited fight to retain their golden boy. They are diligently working on a new contract offer for Simons, which would nullify PSG’s buyback clause, thereby granting PSV greater control over his future.

The task is a daunting one, though. The presence of the PSG clause means that the power lies largely with Simons, especially given the extensive interest in him.

A Potential Move to Arsenal: A New Era for Simons?

Reports have hinted at Simons’ reluctance to return to PSG, a club perceived as being in a somewhat disorganised state. This, coupled with Arsenal’s strategic moves, might just tip the scales in the Gunners’ favour, setting the stage for a potentially exciting chapter in both Simons’ career and Arsenal’s future in the Premier League.