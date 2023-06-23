Arteta Targets Star Midfielder for Future Captaincy at Arsenal

Arteta’s Plans for Declan Rice as Future Arsenal Captain

Mikel Arteta, the accomplished head coach at Arsenal, sees Declan Rice, the West Ham midfielder, as a potential future captain for his squad. This comes amidst a bidding war where Arsenal are trying to outmanoeuvre Manchester City to acquire the services of the English international, as initially reported by The Daily Mail.

City’s Incoming Bid

According to insiders, the Hammers are preparing themselves for an imminent offer from the reigning treble winners, City, whose captain Ilkay Gundogan is set to depart. Arteta’s team, the Gunners, have already had two proposals declined by West Ham, the most recent being a package deal worth £90 million.

Rejected Offers and West Ham’s Demands

The hefty bid comprised a guaranteed £75 million plus an additional £15 million tied to performance-related clauses. West Ham, however, has set their price at a minimum of £100 million for their cherished player. They’ve also stipulated that they’d prefer the bulk of the fee to be paid in two instalments by the end of 2025. In light of these requirements, Arsenal is set to respond with a third offer that meets West Ham’s expectations more closely.

Other Potential Suitors

The interest from Manchester City, while not yet formalised, has been welcomed by West Ham’s chairman, David Sullivan, who’s been eager to initiate a bidding war for his star player. In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Manchester United have also made recent enquiries, suggesting an offer of £40 million plus Harry Maguire and Anthony Elanga. United, however, remains a dark horse in this race.

Arteta’s Aspirations and the Current Hierarchy at Arsenal

In this swirling storm of bids and counterbids, Arsenal continue to lead the pack in the pursuit of 24-year-old Rice. It is understood that Arteta envisions Rice donning the captain’s armband, indicating his strong faith in the player’s leadership capabilities. While current skipper Martin Odegaard isn’t at risk of losing his role anytime soon, it is believed that Rice would immediately step into a leadership role within the team and eventually ascend to the role of captain.

Potential Role of Rice at Arsenal

Rice’s integration into the club’s existing leadership structure, which comprises Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Jesus, and Odegaard, is expected to be smooth. As for Xhaka, a return to his homeland with Bayer Leverkusen looms this summer. Thus far, Rice has expressed a preference for joining Arsenal and is confident of playing a pivotal role in Arteta’s strategy. If the transfer goes through, he will be central to the Gunners’ playing style.

Man City’s Appeal and Considerations for Rice

However, if Manchester City’s interest proves genuine, the allure of playing for the treble winners and under Pep Guardiola might entice Rice. The timing of Guardiola’s projected departure in 2025, when his contract runs out, will factor into Rice’s decision. Nevertheless, should Rice feel assured of his place and long-term role in the City team, he might still consider aligning with the Sky Blues. As it stands, the final decision rests with the coveted midfielder, who is no doubt weighing his options with care.