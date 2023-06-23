Bayern Munich To Break Unwritten Rule For Man City Star?

Kyle Walker: The Jewel in Bayern Munich’s Crown?

Bayern Munich are setting their sights on a long-term plan, carefully selecting players to cement a robust squad for future seasons. The latest figure to arise in their searchlight is none other than Manchester City’s triumphant right-back, Kyle Walker.

Breaking the Age Rule for Walker

Walker’s high-profile career and recent Treble win make him an enticing prospect. According to reports from Sport Bild, this 33-year-old star player is on the verge of being offered a contract that defies an unwritten rule at Bayern: the age clause. Traditionally, players over the age of 30 are only offered one-year contracts at the German club. But, Walker’s potential is such that the Bayern executives are willing to go against this tradition.

A Lucrative Deal Beckons

A contract for two years, with an additional year as an option, is reportedly being drawn up for Walker. Negotiations with the player’s management are said to be intensifying and an agreement seems imminent. However, discussions with Manchester City regarding the transfer will follow, considering Walker’s existing contract with them that extends till 2024.

In contrast to Bayern, Manchester City also follow a similar rule whereby contracts for players above 30 are extended for just a year. This rule appears to be the reason behind the imminent departure of Ilkay Gündogan, another City star, who is set to join FC Barcelona.

Age, Experience, and Exceptions

It’s worth noting that this ‘age clause’ at Bayern has previously applied to football legends like Franck Ribéry, Arjen Robben, Manuel Neuer, and Thomas Müller. Contracts for the current captain and deputy were also extended by a mere year, up until 2024. Yet, Bayern does show flexibility when the circumstances call for it like they did when bringing on Yann Sommer from Mönchengladbach in the winter. Sommer, aged 34 at the time, received a contract up until 2025 due to the critical injury of Manuel Neuer in December 2022.

Walker: A Vital Addition to the Squad?

Walker’s potential arrival could have wider implications for the Bayern squad. Known for his formidable strength in defence, Walker’s robustness, speed, and ability to maintain balance in the defensive line are highly esteemed. His role could particularly be critical in providing stability to the Bayern game while Alphonso Davies makes offensive advances from the left-back position.

Future Implications: Pavard’s Position

The decision to court Walker seems to be made independently of the future of Benjamin Pavard, Bayern’s current right-back. The 27-year-old Frenchman expressed a desire to leave the club even before the World Cup in Qatar. However, a concrete offer for him is yet to be made. The sports committee is believed to be of the opinion that Pavard will only be transferred if a high-value offer, around the vicinity of 30 million euros, is presented.

In conclusion, the pursuit of Kyle Walker by Bayern Munich reflects a potential shift in their strategy. Will this mark the beginning of a new era where age becomes just a number, and player abilities take the front seat? Only time will tell.