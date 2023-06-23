Saudi Pro League Present £80m Offer To Man City Star

A Lucrative Twist: Bernardo Silva’s High-Stakes Move

Saudi Pro League’s Record-Breaking Bid for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva, the standout midfielder from Manchester City, has found himself in an intriguing position. The Saudi Pro League has presented the Portuguese international with a tempting contract that could see him pocket a staggering £80m annually. This sky-high figure stands to make him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world, matching his skill with an incredible £220,000-per-day pay cheque.

Silva’s decorated tenure at Man City, with trophies aplenty and spectacular goals to his name, has placed him in high demand. The Etihad club, appreciative of his sterling contributions, appears amenable to his exit, provided the transfer deal falls in the region of £75m – a sum easily within reach for the affluent Saudi Pro League according to 90min.

Silva’s Future: Europe or The Middle East?

Despite the extraordinary financial proposal from the Middle East, sources suggest Silva’s inclination remains anchored in European football. Echoing the paths of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, Silva’s preference seems to point towards a continuation within the continent that saw him rise to fame.

The Barcelona Dream & PSG Factor

Undoubtedly, the 28-year-old’s heart is set on Barcelona. Reports suggest that Silva’s representatives have already engaged in initial discussions with La Blaugrana. Yet, the likelihood of Barca meeting Man City’s hefty price tag amidst their financial turmoil seems far-fetched. This circumstance places Paris Saint-Germain, the financial powerhouse of European football, in the pole position to secure Silva’s services.

PSG, with its opulent coffers, can comfortably match City’s asking price and even propose a significant wage increase for Silva. However, the player’s decision hangs in the balance, pending the identification of the successor to the club’s head coach Christophe Galtier. As rumours circulate of Luis Enrique taking the helm, Silva’s decision may be swayed.

Returning to Familiar Turf: Ligue 1 Prospect

Bernardo Silva’s familiarity with Ligue 1, thanks to his successful three-year stint with Monaco, further strengthens PSG’s position. During this tenure, Silva was instrumental in overthrowing PSG to clinch the French title in 2017, a victory that led to his £43.5m move to Man City. A return to France may be an appealing prospect.

This summer holds high intrigue for Bernardo Silva as he weighs his options, balancing personal ambitions, financial gains, and club prestige. Only time will tell where this Man City star’s future lies.