Arsenal Reach ‘Verbal Agreement’ with £50m Midfield Star

Romeo Lavia’s Imminent Move to Arsenal

Arsenal are standing at the forefront in the intense contest to secure the services of Southampton’s starlet, Romeo Lavia, the 19-year-old Belgian international has given a verbal nod to become a Gunner.

The London club has seemingly pipped rivals including Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United, thanks to a productive dialogue with Lavia’s representatives as reported by Football Insider.

These negotiations have now positioned Arsenal as the most likely destination for Lavia, who is expected to wave goodbye to the Saints following their unfortunate demotion from the Premier League. A transfer fee in the ballpark of £50 million is being touted as the magic number to tie the deal.

Chelsea, who once seemed to lead the chase for the young midfielder, have hit the pause button on their pursuit, distracted by other transfer dealings. Despite having a buy-back clause in place, slated for activation in the summer of 2024, Manchester City too remain on the fence about making an early move.

While both Man United and Liverpool were previously eager to add Lavia to their squads, their attention appears to have veered off towards alternative targets, leaving Arsenal with an unobstructed pathway to reach an agreement with Southampton.

Arsenal’s Plan for Lavia

The Gunners’ formal proposal for Lavia is set to be presented next month, as they first seek to tie up loose ends on their record-breaking deal for Declan Rice. Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal gaffer, is said to be an ardent admirer of the Southampton teenager. He has urged the board to do everything within their power to secure Lavia’s signature this summer.

Lavia, who celebrated his first senior appearance for Belgium in March, had a commendable 2022-23 season. He played 35 matches across all competitions, marking the score sheet once and providing an assist.

Outperforming fellow teenagers such as Evan Ferguson and Wilfried Gnonto, Lavia accumulated the highest Premier League minutes (2230) among his age group last term. This promising star is undoubtedly an asset that Arsenal are keen to integrate into their squad.