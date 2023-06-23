Fulham’s Active Pursuit of Sevilla Winger

Fulham in Pursuit of Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos

In what is being viewed as a strategic move for their upcoming season, Fulham are keen on securing the signature of Lucas Ocampos, Sevilla’s star winger, as Football Insider reveal Fulham’s active negotiations with Sevilla.

Fulham, under the leadership of Marco Silva, is on the hunt for high-profile reinforcements and Ocampos has emerged as a prime target. The Argentine winger, known for his formidable presence on the right side of the field, is wrapping up the final year of his contract with Sevilla, and Fulham intend to lure him into the Premier League.

A Stellar Season of Performances

Last season, the versatile 28-year-old player had a stint on loan at Ajax, where he was brought in as a replacement for Antony, who made a switch to Manchester United. Despite an early return to Sevilla in the January window, Ocampos played a pivotal role in aiding the Spanish side clinch the Europa League title once again, defeating Roma in the final showdown.

Typically, Ocampos shines on the left side of the attack, yet his talent isn’t bound by position – he often demonstrates his skills on the right too.

A Look at Ocampos’ Impressive Record

Ocampos’ football journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Argentine international boasts 79 appearances for Sevilla, in addition to an impressive 132 outings for Marseille and 96 for Monaco. In the 2022-23 season, he contributed five goals and two assists in 35 matches across all competitions for Sevilla and Ajax.

Interestingly, Ocampos is not the only winger on Fulham’s watchlist. Football Insider previously reputed on Fulham’s active interest in Wolfsburg sensation, Patrick Wimmer, hinting at a planned move for the 22-year-old. Fulham’s scouts have been dispatched several times this season to observe the player, who has also garnered attention from various European clubs and the Premier League.

This summer, following a sterling 2022-23 campaign, Fulham are looking to ramp up their strength in several positions, ensuring a robust summer window. Securing a player like Lucas Ocampos would certainly be a significant step in that direction.