Dortmund Target Man City For Bellingham Replacement

Manchester City’s Cole Palmer To Join Dortmund Ranks?

As reported by German outlet BILD, Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund continue to pursue England’s hot prospects. They’re currently setting their sights on 21-year-old Manchester City’s midfielder, Cole Palmer. Following the successful stories of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, Dortmund hope to add another English jewel to their squad.

Cole Palmer: A Rising Star Amidst the Premier League Giants

Manchester City prodigy Palmer, valued at a current market price of £15 million, had been on Dortmund’s wishlist last season. Despite having a contract with the Premier League Champions until 2026, the promising left-footer may soon be donning the yellow and black jersey. Palmer managed 25 appearances in the past season scoring one goal, but only clocked 850 minutes on the pitch.

Given his standing as an emerging English talent who has progressed through all the youth national teams from U15 to U21, the restricted playing time at the star-studded Manchester City under the helm of Pep Guardiola seems to be a thorn in Palmer’s side.

Borussia Dortmund: A Launchpad for English Talents

Borussia Dortmund has long been recognised as a platform for English players to catapult their careers to greater heights. Examples include Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho. Bellingham, who switched from Birmingham City to Dortmund in 2020 for a hefty £30.15 million, now commands a princely fee of £103 million with £30.9 million in bonuses from Real Madrid.

Similarly, Sancho swapped Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017 for a fee of £20.59 million and four years later he moved to Manchester United, netting Dortmund a cool £85 million in the process.

As these precedents show, Borussia Dortmund seem to provide the perfect launchpad for young English talent. With this in mind, Cole Palmer may well decide to follow the footsteps of his compatriots in pursuit of career advancement, swapping the Sky Blues for the Bundesliga.

Could Palmer be the next English diamond to be polished by the German club? Only time will tell.