Bayern Offer Man City Star ‘Enticing’ Long Contract

Bayern Munich Lure Man City’s Kyle Walker

Thomas Tuchel’s Latest Fancy

In an exciting turn of events, Bayern Munich have set its sights on the Man City ace, Kyle Walker. It’s no secret that Bayern’s maestro, Thomas Tuchel, admires Walker’s prowess on the field, considering him a gem even at the ripe age of 33, As reported by Football Insider.

Walker’s Enticing Proposition from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s proposition isn’t just a standard offer. Sources reveal that the Bundesliga champions are considering an intriguing manoeuvre – they are poised to offer Walker a longer contract than Man City’s current extension proposal. The intention is clear: to entice the England international away from the Etihad Stadium.

Walker, an instrumental figure in Man City’s sensational treble conquest this season, sees his current contract expiring in June 2024. The experienced right-back may find the prospect of a longer tenure in Germany quite alluring, especially if Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard departs the Allianz Arena, a possibility that seems likely in this summer’s transfer window.

Kyle Walker: A Decorated Season

Walker’s contribution to Man City’s historic 2022-23 campaign cannot be overstated. He demonstrated exceptional skill in a total of 39 appearances, and his performance in neutralising Real Madrid’s offence in the Champions League semi-finals was nothing short of extraordinary. His unexpected absence in the final against Inter Milan has left many tongues wagging.

Walker, pocketing a cool £160,000 per week, is no stranger to success. Since his move from Tottenham in 2017, he’s clinched five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and a Champions League title with Man City.

Is Walker the Next High-Profile Exit?

Walker may just be the latest treble-winner planning to fly the nest after Ilkay Gundogan’s recent switch to Barcelona. As the summer window nears, Walker’s future with Man City hangs in the balance, and Bayern Munich’s keen interest could sway the scale.