Man Utd ‘Discussions’ with Inter as David de Gea Exit Nears

Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Dilemma: Andre Onana Talks Initiated as David de Gea’s Departure Looms

Onana Emerges as United’s Preferred Choice

As the final week of David de Gea’s contract edges ever closer, Manchester United’s preparations for life without their stalwart are ramping up, with Andre Onana emerging as a likely replacement.

The ongoing saga between De Gea and United has seen the 32-year-old Spaniard increasingly likely to vacate Old Trafford at the end of June, as reported by 90min, has shifted United’s focus towards Inter’s Onana.

United’s negotiations for a fresh deal with De Gea have been persisting, despite the keeper snubbing a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia earlier this month to formalise a new contract at Old Trafford. His departure now appears more probable than ever.

United Explore Options as De Gea Negotiations Persist

United are not solely fixated on De Gea’s contract negotiations. Instead, they’ve been actively scouring the goalkeeper market. Names such as Porto’s Diogo Costa and Brentford’s David Raya have surfaced as prospective replacements. Notably, Onana, who had previously collaborated with United’s manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has emerged as a top priority.

Inter’s Hefty Onana Price Tag Unfazed United

In recent days, discussions have taken place between United and Onana’s representatives, the Red Devils have initiated talks with Inter and learned about the substantial €60m price tag required to secure Onana’s services in this transfer window. This hefty figure had previously deterred Chelsea, who had shown an interest in the Inter goalkeeper.

De Gea’s Possible Departure Spurs Transfer Strategy Shift

Should United proceed with a move for Onana, this could signal a significant deviation from their initial summer transfer plans. The original strategy hinged on De Gea’s continued stay, with plans to bring in a less costly alternative to challenge him for the starting position. However, if the veteran Spaniard does exit, United may find themselves shelling out for a ready-to-step-in replacement.

United had pinned their hopes on young shot-stopper Matej Kovar, fresh from an impressive loan spell at Sparta Prague, to provide the necessary competition for De Gea. Interestingly, United also had their eye on Empoli’s goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario during last season, but he looks set for a move to Premier League rivals Tottenham.