Third Time’s a Charm: United Third Bid Set To Be Accepted?

Manchester United Closing in on Chelsea’s Mason Mount

Persistent Pursuit

The Manchester United camp have launched a third bid for Chelsea’s midfield dynamo, Mason Mount. Not easily dissuaded by the previous rejections, the Red Devils are resolute in their pursuit, confident that an offer in the region of £60 million could tip the scales in their favour. According to reports from 90min, United are optimistic that this revised offer will find acceptance with Chelsea.

🚨 Man Utd have made improved 3rd offer to Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount. New proposal for 24yo England int’l worth £50m + £5m in add-ons. Previous #MUFC (rejected) bid was £45m + £5m & #CFC countered with £60m + £7m @TheAthleticFC after @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/8H84tgRseN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 23, 2023

Contractual Context

The Chelsea playmaker, who is on the cusp of entering the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, has remained non-committal on the subject of a contract extension. This reluctance has fuelled speculations about a potential departure from Chelsea this summer, and Manchester United have been quick to respond to this opportunity.

Negotiating Numbers

Previous offers for Mount, made by United, in the ballpark of £40 million and £50 million, were summarily turned down by Chelsea. The London-based club had previously set an asking price of £70 million for the England international. However, recent insider reports suggest a softened stance, with the club showing willingness to entertain offers in the region of £60 million to £65 million. Man Utd’s latest bid is getting closer to this with £50m + £5m in add-ons.

Making Moves

An agreement over personal terms between the player and Manchester United has already been reached. The primary hurdle remaining in the process is the negotiation of the transfer fee with Chelsea, a challenge that United are attempting to tackle with their third offer.

The Third Time Charm

As reported above, the proposed offer is estimated to be in the region of £55 million, supplemented with £5 million in performance-based add-ons. United harbour hopes that this tactical revision of their offer will be the key to unlocking this transfer saga and securing the services of the 24-year-old Chelsea starlet.

A Keen Eye on the Prize

The United gaffer, Erik ten Hag, has made no secret of his admiration for Mount. He views the player as an integral component in his future blueprint for the Old Trafford outfit. With a vision to imbue his squad with dynamism and flair, the addition of a player of Mount’s calibre could be pivotal in his plans. Manchester United are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure they cross the finish line in this high-stakes transfer chase.