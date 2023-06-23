Liverpool’s €55m Proposal for Real Madrid Star ‘Far from Enough’

Are Liverpool Low-Baling Real Madrid for Tchouameni?

Scramble after Bellingham’s Real Madrid Move

Liverpool may have missed out on securing Jude Bellingham’s talents as he chose the grandeur of Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid, but Jurgen Klopp is nothing if not strategic. The Reds are now reportedly eyeing an alternative in the form of Aurelien Tchouameni, hoping that Bellingham’s arrival in Madrid might just lower the Frenchman’s asking price. The savvy Klopp had indeed marked Bellingham as a key transfer target last year, but such was the lure of Real that the Spanish giants forked out an impressive €103 million for his signature this summer.

Liverpool’s Quick Reaction

Liverpool’s response to this setback was swift, securing Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a cool £35m. This was no doubt a strategic move given the imminent departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita this summer. Yet, more reinforcements are still needed for the Reds.

Reds Eye Tchouameni as a Key Target

Amongst several names circulating as potential replacements, such as Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni is gaining traction. Liverpool had shown interest in the French midfielder before, yet he chose the allure of Madrid at the beginning of the previous season.

Madrid Midfielder to Liverpool?

However, with Bellingham’s arrival and the contract extensions of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, the midfield competition in Madrid has heated up, potentially presenting Liverpool with a golden opportunity. According to Spanish publication El Nacional, Madrid may be open to negotiating Tchouameni’s sale, but it won’t be a cakewalk. Liverpool’s proposed €55 million simply won’t tempt Florentino Perez to let go of his player. The asking price? A cool €80 million at the very least.

A Solid Performer in La Liga

Despite the steep asking price, Tchouameni’s stats make a strong case. The French International started in 24 of his 33 La Liga matches last season. Although he had to be content with being a substitute seven times post-New Year, his performances were noteworthy. Averaging two interceptions and completing 93 per cent of his passes in midfield – a record high amongst players in his position across Europe’s five major leagues – he proved his value on the pitch.

Liverpool’s interest in Tchouameni is not unwarranted, but whether they can tempt Madrid to let him go remains to be seen.