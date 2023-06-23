Man City Star Rejects Spurs’ Approach

Aymeric Laporte: The Man City Star Who Declined Tottenham’s Advances

According to reports, including Peter O’Rourke from Football Insider, Laporte has firmly shut down the possibility of transferring to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Unsettled Defender

Laporte, 29, has experienced a shaky season at Manchester City. The Spaniard’s future at the Etihad remains uncertain after seeing limited action in the 2022-23 campaign. Earlier this month, Football Insider indicated that should Man City manage to sign a new top-class defender, Laporte might find himself surplus to requirements.

Tottenham’s Audacious Attempt

An inside source disclosed that Tottenham took their chance, hoping to entice the renowned defender to make a move south this summer. Despite Spurs’ overtures, Laporte is having none of it. Consequently, Tottenham’s searchlight has been redirected to other potential targets.

Current Position at Man City

Signed to Man City until June 2025, Laporte made 24 appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign, featuring in the starting XI for 20 of those matches. Yet, despite his talent and experience, he’s faced stiff competition from Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji, all of whom have been preferred in Pep Guardiola’s first-choice line-up.

Guardiola’s Plan for the Summer

Guardiola, the astute strategist, is reportedly eager to bolster his defensive ranks this summer. As a part of his plan, initial discussions with RB Leipzig regarding defender Josko Gvardiol have been held. If this transfer materialises, it would potentially further sideline Laporte in the Citizens’ pecking order.

The Achievements of Laporte

Having cost Man City a hefty £57 million in 2018 – a reported club-record fee – Laporte has indeed paid dividends on the pitch. The defender, earning a substantial weekly wage of £120,000, has won five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups, and a Champions League during his illustrious tenure at the club.

While the summer transfer window continues to offer up its customary drama, it’s clear that this particular saga has reached its conclusion. For now, it seems, Laporte and Tottenham are not destined to cross paths.