Inter Eye Chelsea Defence With Pair in Their Sights

Azpilicueta and Chalobah On the Radar

As reported by The Daily Mail, Inter Milan are sharpening their focus on Chelsea’s backbone. With their sights on two Blues defenders, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevor Chalobah, the Italian club seem to be crafting a rather audacious move to fortify their backline. Meanwhile, they also harbour hopes of retaining the brute force that is Romelu Lukaku.

The Azpilicueta Gambit: Inter’s Bait

Inter Milan have apparently made inquiries into the availability of Chelsea’s right-back Cesar Azpilicueta, a stalwart defender and captain, who’s brought a level of consistency to Stamford Bridge since his 2012 move from Marseille.

Despite signing a new deal in 2022 that was set to keep him within the Blues’ fold until 2024, Azpilicueta finds himself being potentially courted by Inter. Notably, he was nearly spirited away to Barcelona, but Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was purported to have blocked the move to retain one of their key leaders.

After an impressive 508 appearances, 17 goals, two league titles and a Champions League triumph, the 33-year-old Spaniard may be ready for a new challenge. There are murmurs of an agreed two-year deal with the San Siro-based club, and Chelsea’s inclination to trim their squad after a £600m spending spree in 2022 could pave the way for his departure.

The Chalobah Conundrum

Inter’s transfer machinations do not stop with Azpilicueta. The 23-year-old Trevor Chalobah has also caught the Italian club’s eye. Despite not having secured a permanent place in Chelsea’s starting XI, the young defender has been flagged by Inter as a future asset.

Chalobah, like his teammate, could find himself trading the familiarity of Stamford Bridge for the unpredictability of the San Siro.

Romelu Lukaku: A Continuing Interest

Inter’s aspirations extend beyond just Chelsea’s defensive roster. They remain interested in Romelu Lukaku, who has spent the previous two seasons on loan at the Serie A club from Chelsea.

However, Inter’s hopes of securing Lukaku’s services may be dashed. AC Milan, their local rivals, are circling the Belgian striker, but they have not put forth an offer for the forward who commands a weekly wage of £325,000.

Inter Milan’s audacious transfer plot thickens, with Azpilicueta and Chalobah at the heart of their Chelsea raid. Whether they manage to pull off this double swoop, only time will tell. Meanwhile, they also have the task of retaining Lukaku in the midst of mounting interest. Inter’s summer may yet be an intriguing one.