Third Bid for Chelsea Star Rejected – Will Man Utd Walk Away?

Chelsea Put Foot Down on United’s Pursuit of Mason Mount

Red Devils’ Third Offer for Mount Rebuffed

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea has rebuffed Manchester United’s third attempt to snag the talented midfielder, Mason Mount, with a bid of around £55m. United had previously asserted they would break off negotiations with the Blues if this proposal was turned down.

Notably, Chelsea are believed to be holding out for a sum of at least £58m, with a potential add-on of another £7m for the England international. United, however, views this figure as bloated given that Mount’s contract only has a year left and extension talks have hit a stalemate.

Past Unsuccessful Bids for Mount

United have faced previous disappointments with bids up to £40m and £50m for Mount, which have been spurned by their Premier League adversaries. It’s understood that Chelsea have conveyed to United their readiness to meet and hammer out the issue.

United’s boss, Erik ten Hag, is keen to make Mount his initial signing of the summer, as he strategises to beef up his squad in the wake of their qualification for the forthcoming season’s Champions League.

The club does not foresee issues regarding personal terms and is optimistic that Mount is eager to don the United jersey and grace Old Trafford.

The Stellar Journey of Mason Mount

Mason Mount, with his 33 goals from 195 appearances for Chelsea since his 2019 debut, has carved a remarkable trajectory, despite his season-ending injury in the last domestic run. The Blues, consequently, hit a more than 25-year low with a 12th place finish.

In 2021, Mount celebrated a Champions League win with Chelsea, playing a pivotal role in their 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the final. His winning streak continued with the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup in the Chelsea colours.

The 24-year-old, capped 36 times by England and netting five goals, was also a part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mount, a product of Chelsea’s academy, had a stint with Dutch side Vitesse in the 2017-18 season on loan, marking nine goals in 29 Eredivisie appearances. His following campaign saw him loaned to Derby County where he scored eight goals in 35 Championship matches, although the Rams suffered a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa in the play-off final.

Upon returning to Chelsea in 2019, Mount’s talent was recognised and cultivated by the then-newly appointed Frank Lampard, making him a crucial player at Stamford Bridge.

Last Ditch Attempts

With Mauricio Pochettino taking up the reins as the new manager, replacing interim boss Lampard after Graham Potter’s sacking, Chelsea made a final effort last month to find a resolution. They offered Mount an extension to his contract for a year with a wage increase, but like the previous offers, this too was rebuffed.

The primary stumbling block in the negotiations appears to be an agreement on wages. The Mason Mount saga is reaching a critical point, and it remains to be seen how it will unfold.