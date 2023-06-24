Confirmed: Mega Deal Takes Wolves Captain to Saudi League

Ruben Neves Exits Wolves for Record £47m, Joining Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal

Ruben Neves, the 26-year-old stalwart Wolves captain, has set a new benchmark by signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. BBC Sport report the £47m transaction as a club record, surpassing the prior mark set by Diogo Jota’s £41m switch to Liverpool in 2020.

Saudi Pro League Lures Premier League’s Finest

Neves, joining an already star-studded Saudi Pro League, stands as the latest European superstar to make the transition. Earlier in the season, Al-Ittihad signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, following the path Cristiano Ronaldo paved with Al-Nassr in January. N’Golo Kante, the midfield maestro from Chelsea, is also set to join his France compatriot Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi Pro League is currently courting Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for Al Ahli, with Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva in Al-Hilal’s crosshairs.

Neves’ Departure: Barca’s Loss, Al-Hilal’s Gain

Ruben Neves, whose contract was due to expire in a year, revealed his ambition to play at a higher level last season. Despite interest from Barcelona, the La Liga champions fell short of a compelling offer, paving the way for Neves to opt for Saudi Arabia.

Official, confirmed. Rúben Neves joins Al Hilal on permanent deal from Wolves for €55m fee, record sale for English club. 🔵🇸🇦🇵🇹 #transfers Neves has signed as Wolves player until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/O2nwCRjefX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

The Al-Hilal deal not only breaks the Wolves’ record but also stands as the largest ever for a Saudi Pro League side. It outstrips the 18m euro (£15.4m) transfer fee paid for Matheus Pereira from West Brom to Al-Hilal in 2021.

Neves: The Heart of Wolves

Neves, credited with aiding Wolves’ ascendancy from the Championship in 2017-18 and securing their Premier League status, recounted his “unbelievable journey” at Molineux in an open letter to fans. He said; “The way we worked together, the way we fought for the club, what we achieved and all the moments we spent together was unbelievable.”

Neves: “There are no words to describe our dressing room, with a team spirit that I’ve never experienced before. And then to become captain for the final year made me so proud.”

With a successful tenure marked by 253 appearances and 30 goals after joining from Porto in 2017, Neves has left an indelible mark on the West Midlands club.

A Tribute to Neves

Paying tribute to the outgoing captain, Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs commended Neves as one of Wolves’ most exceptional talents. He remarked, “Ruben is the embodiment of everything you look for when trying to bring players into a football club; a leader, a humble man and an extremely talented footballer who took Wolves to a different level.”

Hobbs continued, “He was part of a great era for this club and will go down as one of our best ever players. We are grateful for everything he has done for Wolves and wish him and his family the very best for the future.”