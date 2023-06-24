Done Deal: Bournemouth Bag Forward from Roma

Bournemouth Bolsters Attack with Justin Kluivert from Roma

A New Chapter for Kluivert

Heralding the dawn of an exciting new era for Bournemouth, the Dutch starlet, Justin Kluivert, has been unveiled as their latest acquisition. The 24-year-old forward, with two Dutch caps under his belt, BBC Sport report that he’s been signed from Roma for a tidy sum of £9.6m.

A Fresh Start with Bournemouth

This move represents Kluivert’s maiden voyage into English football and marks the Cherries’ first signing under the recently appointed manager, Andoni Iraola. The former Valencia loanee had a productive stint last term, netting eight goals in 29 appearances.

Here he is… UP THE CHERRIES 🍒 pic.twitter.com/IoIuyovuDw — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 23, 2023

In an official statement, Chief Executive Neill Blake underscored Kluivert’s ambition, stating that the player’s “arrival is a sign of his ambition, which is matched by ours”. Blake elaborated, highlighting the player’s attributes:

“Justin is an exciting and versatile attacking player who has an eye for goal. He is pacey, direct and boasts a high level of technical ability”.

Kluivert’s Wealth of Experience

At just 24, Kluivert, who is the progeny of football great Patrick Kluivert, boasts an impressive resume having played at the apex of domestic football in five different countries. His journey began in the Ajax youth system, and from there, his career has taken him to the likes of Roma, RB Leipzig, and Nice. However, it was during his loan spell in La Liga that he truly showcased his potential.

Strengthening Bournemouth’s Frontline

Bournemouth’s new head coach, Iraola, expressed a desire to bolster his squad’s offensive prowess ahead of the new season. Last season saw Dominic Solanke and midfielder Philip Billing share top goalscorer honours with seven goals apiece. The addition of Kluivert provides an exciting new element to their attacking options.

The Cherries will kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign hosting West Ham on 12th August, providing Kluivert the perfect platform to make his mark in English football.