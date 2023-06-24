Serie A Sensation Draws Liverpool’s Attention Amid Contract Talks

Juve Set the Stage for a Possible Chiesa Departure

The Impasse with Federico Chiesa

Three years into an electrifying tenure marked with momentous highs and a few lows, Federico Chiesa and Juventus are at a critical junction. The two entities are deciding whether to embrace a new era together or part ways in one of football’s calculated “goodbyes”. The shared path ahead requires a decision to be reached swiftly as the forward’s contract is due to expire in 2025. It’s no secret that the allure of the Premier League offers more than just a tantalising prospect for everyone involved, as reported by Gazzetta Italia.

The Player’s Ambition and Market Interest

From Chiesa’s perspective, his request seems justified given his clear ambition: he aspires to be the squad’s pivotal figure. His desired wage matches the one offered to Vlahovic a year and a half ago, which amounts to 7 million plus 1 million in bonuses. The Italian international envisions himself returning to the European stage as one of the new top players, having left his injury woes behind. His vision is not only self-driven but also propelled by the interest of numerous clubs ready to splash out considerable sums to lure him away from Turin. Liverpool FC are spearheading this pursuit, with Newcastle, Bayern Munich, and PSG also keenly monitoring the unfolding situation around the forward.

The Role of Chiesa’s Agent, Fali Ramadani

Fali Ramadani, the representative of Chiesa, is diligently working to ensure the best conditions for his client. If Chiesa remains at Juventus, it signifies his ascension to being the new star of the side, a development that might jeopardise Vlahovic’s stay. Conversely, should he leave Turin, he will join the exclusive ranks of football’s elite earners. His future hangs in the balance, a situation largely governed by money since, ultimately, every aspect of this saga has a price tag.

Juventus’ Financial Stance on Chiesa

Juventus have invested 40 million for Chiesa’s acquisition after an initial 10 million loan, and the player could still earn up to 10 million more in bonuses. Amid the need to balance the books and possibly raise funds for new acquisitions, Juventus is unlikely to entertain offers below 60 million. Liverpool’s initial pitch of 40-45 million is poised for rejection, but this sets the stage for negotiations that could satisfy both parties.

Chiesa’s Career Considerations

As of now, Chiesa is on holiday, anticipating news from his entourage. He wouldn’t mind staying at Juventus, but he’s aware that without participation in the most prestigious European competitions, he might miss a crucial stage in his career. Therefore, even though he’s content in Turin, he doesn’t dismiss the idea of boarding a different journey toward the Champions League, where the world’s best players ply their trade. An additional consideration is the tactical setup: in Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation, Chiesa has often played as a wing-back or a secondary striker, while his development indicates his best position is as a wide forward in a trident. This setup, favoured by managers like Klopp, could sway his decision.

Juventus and Chiesa are at the crossroads of their shared journey, and the path they choose could drastically reshape both their futures.