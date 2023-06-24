Inter Milan Courting Chelsea’s Defensive Legend

Cesar Azpilicueta: An Ode to the Past, a Beckoning Future

Chelsea’s longstanding captain Cesar Azpilicueta seems to be on the cusp of a significant transition in his career. In a fascinating move, the Spanish right-back is on the verge of taking his talents to Italy with Serie A outfit Inter Milan. This development was reported by 90min, adding an exciting twist to the summer football narrative.

The Inter Milan Connection

Inter Milan and Cesar Azpilicueta appear to have found mutual interest. The Italian club have successfully agreed to the terms of a two-year contract with the defender.

Interestingly, Azpilicueta’s move to Inter comes despite the player having a year left on his contract with Chelsea. But in a gesture of goodwill and respect towards the player’s dedicated 11-year service, Chelsea is set to grant him a free transfer.

Azpilicueta, who turned 33 this year, was reportedly in conversations with Bayern Munich and had also garnered interest from Saudi Arabia. But Inter seem to have won the race, providing the Spaniard a chance to don their blue and black stripes.

Changing Guard at Stamford Bridge

In recent times, Azpilicueta, much adored by the fans, has seen his first-team chances limited with the rise of Reece James. This diminishing role led him to consider an exit last year, with Barcelona showing keen interest. However, he decided to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The impending arrival of Malo Gusto from Lyon this summer is set to add further competition to the right-back slot, currently dominated by James. Hence, Azpilicueta has been given the green light to look for new opportunities.

Azpilicueta’s Legacy at Chelsea

Joining from Marseille in 2012, Azpilicueta quickly became an essential figure in Chelsea’s defensive line-up. His adaptability enabled him to perform as a left-back, right-back and centre-back over the years, bolstering Chelsea’s backline whenever needed.

His tally of 508 appearances places him sixth on Chelsea’s all-time appearance chart – an illustrative measure of his commitment to the London club. This very loyalty is being rewarded by Chelsea with a respectful free transfer.

Ongoing Negotiations: Lukaku’s Future

In the midst of Azpilicueta’s prospective move, Chelsea and Inter Milan continue their negotiation over several other issues. Discussions around striker Romelu Lukaku are ongoing. Lukaku, who spent last season on loan with Inter, is keen to make his stay permanent.

However, due to financial constraints, Inter is more inclined towards another loan agreement. Both clubs are striving to find a mutually beneficial agreement, with Chelsea pushing for a permanent sale.

End of an Era

As Cesar Azpilicueta prepares to bid adieu to Stamford Bridge and embark on a new journey in Serie A, Chelsea fans will fondly remember their captain’s contribution. The proposed move serves as a poignant reminder of the transient nature of football careers and the everlasting impression left by stalwart players like Azpilicueta.