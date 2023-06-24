Crystal Palace Look to Serie A for Potential Defensive Signing

Crystal Palace’s Quest for Defensive Reinforcement: Perr Schuurs in Focus

In an effort to bolster their defense, Crystal Palace have set their sights on Perr Schuurs, the solid centre-back from Torino. This move, according to reports from The Athletic, comes amid speculation surrounding the futures of Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen at the club.

Profile: Perr Schuurs – Torino’s Dutch Centre-back

The Dutch international, 23, has proven himself a force to be reckoned with in Serie A, with 30 appearances last season following his move from Ajax. Internationally, Schuurs has regularly featured for the Netherlands Under-19 and Under-21 squads, underlining his potential to be a key player in the years to come.

With three years left on his contract with Torino, Crystal Palace are investigating the feasibility of bringing Schuurs to South London to fortify their backline. However, the ultimate fruition of this deal could hinge on whether Palace decide to part ways with one of their two centre-backs.

The Current Defensive Duo: Guehi and Andersen

Crystal Palace are prepared for potential interest in Guehi and Andersen. The duo have enjoyed another robust season, making significant contributions to the club since their moves from Chelsea and Lyon, respectively, two years ago.

Guehi, whose skills have drawn the attention of Tottenham Hotspur and others, stood out in his debut Premier League season. His performance not only garnered him the Palace Players’ Player of the Season award in 2021-22 but also earned him a senior England debut. Former manager Roy Hodgson had even envisioned him as a future England captain.

Andersen, at 27, has caught the eye of Newcastle United. The centre-back has excelled in his defensive duties at Palace, showcasing remarkable long diagonal passes and exhibiting a comfort with the ball that mirrors Guehi’s prowess.

The Managerial Helm and Future Aspirations

The players’ futures, including a possible arrival of Schuurs, remain in the capable hands of Hodgson. Despite a brief period of turbulence culminating in the departure of Patrick Vieira following a 10-game winless run, Hodgson steered the team to an 11th-place finish. Under the guidance of the former England manager, the squad has experienced rejuvenation and a significant boost in confidence.

As pre-season testing approaches on June 30, Crystal Palace remain keen on fine-tuning their squad. The potential addition of Perr Schuurs could very well be a part of this effort. As players return to training on July 3, all eyes will be on the potential shifts in Crystal Palace’s defensive lineup. One thing is certain: the club remains steadfast in its pursuit of a successful upcoming season.