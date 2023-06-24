£35m Fee Set As Newcastle Target Premier League Defender

A Rumble in the Transfer Market: Fulham’s Antonee Robinson Eyed by Newcastle

Premier League club Fulham are evidently contemplating the sale of its high-flying defender, Antonee Robinson, this summer. The Standard reports that the valuation has been set at a hefty £35 million.

Robinson’s Future at Craven Cottage in Question

The American-born left-back, aged 25, is reportedly reluctant to put pen to paper on a new contract. His present agreement with the club, stationed at Craven Cottage, has just a year left to run. This development is leading football pundits to anticipate his imminent departure from the club.

The Defensive Pursuit: Newcastle and Marseille in the Mix

Newcastle United and French club Olympique de Marseille are reportedly leading the pack in the quest to secure Robinson’s services. However, these two clubs are not alone in their admiration of the left-backs abilities. Manchester City and AC Milan, two powerhouses of European football, have previously signalled their interest in Robinson.

Fulham’s Plan B: Igor on the Radar

Meanwhile, Fulham’s recruitment team are not resting on their laurels. They are said to be considering viable replacements for their potential outgoing defender. Among those being discussed is Igor, the versatile defender from Italian Serie A club Fiorentina, known for his ability to function effectively as both a centre-back and a left-back.

Potential Exodus at Craven Cottage

There are increasing indications that Robinson might not be the only Fulham player to make a move this summer. Fellow defender Tosin Adarabioyo is also seemingly reluctant to renew his contract, which, like Robinson’s, expires next summer. An array of clubs, including Tottenham, AS Monaco, and Stade Rennais, are reportedly keeping tabs on Adarabioyo.

Newcastle United: Keen on a Defensive Boost

From the perspective of Newcastle United, the addition of Antonee Robinson could provide a significant boost to their defence. The Magpies have long been on the lookout for a player with Robinson’s skills and versatility. The left-back’s experience at both Championship and Premier League levels, along with his impressive international credentials representing the United States, makes him a tempting prospect for Newcastle and other clubs.

As this summer’s transfer window gains momentum, all eyes will be on Robinson’s next move. Whether he finds his future at St. James’ Park, the Stade Vélodrome, or elsewhere, the next few weeks promise a fascinating unfolding of events for the Fulham star.

For Newcastle United, and indeed for any potential suitor, the acquisition of Antonee Robinson could turn out to be a game-changer, bolstering defensive solidity and adding another dimension to the team’s style of play. The question now is whether any of these clubs will meet Fulham’s ambitious £35 million price tag for the talented left-back.