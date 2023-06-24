Super-Star Striker on Radar of Manchester United, Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea Contemplate the High Stakes for Victor Osimhen

In the world of football transfers, it’s not just about identifying top talent, but also understanding their value in a bustling market. This summer, Manchester United and Chelsea, two of the Premier League’s giants, have found themselves drawn into an intense race for Napoli’s in-demand forward, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s Outstanding Season at Napoli

The Nigerian sensation has been turning heads in Italy, leading Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years. The 24-year-old has been nothing short of spectacular, netting 26 times in 32 Serie A matches last season. As reported by Naples-based news outlet, Il Mattino, Osimhen’s phenomenal performance has inevitably drawn the eyes of top-flight clubs from across Europe.

Europe’s Elite Clubs Express Interest

It’s no surprise that the prolific striker’s representatives have been meeting with Napoli to discuss his future. The sheer scale of interest is significant, with enquiries not just from Manchester United and Chelsea, but also Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, revealing the breadth and depth of Osimhen’s appeal.

A Significant Asking Price for Osimhen

The fascination around Osimhen is not without its complications. The core issue centres around the considerable transfer fee that Napoli’s president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, is believed to be demanding for his marquee player. The figure reportedly sits at a hefty €150 million, a sum that could potentially deter the aforementioned suitors.

However, any seasoned follower of the transfer market knows that such opening bids often signal the start of a drawn-out negotiation process, typically resulting in a final price that veers lower than the initial ask.

Napoli’s Strategic Move: Contract Extension

While the Italian champions might be entertaining the prospect of a significant payday, they are not willing to relinquish their star asset without a fight. In a strategic move, Napoli hopes to persuade Osimhen to extend his current contract by two years to 2027.

Such a manoeuvre would not only allow them to retain the services of the player for an extended period but also place them in a robust position during any future transfer negotiations.

As the summer transfer window progresses, the future of Victor Osimhen remains intriguingly poised. Whether Manchester United or Chelsea will be willing to meet Napoli’s high asking price is yet to be seen. In a market where quality often demands a high price, it’s clear that Osimhen’s next move will be one of the key narratives to follow.