Celtic Starlet Set To Join Man City-owned Belgian club

A New Chapter: Celtic’s Tsoanelo Letsosa Embarks on European Journey

In the competitive world of football, talent often finds its path. Such is the case for Celtic’s dynamic midfielder, Tsoanelo Letsosa, who is set to turn the page on his Parkhead chapter and embark on a fresh journey with Man City-owned Belgian outfit Lommel S.K.

Letsosa’s Celtic Journey and His Next Stop

Letsosa, a 19-year-old rising star, had been a noticeable talent in the Celtic academy side last season, with his contract due to expire. Despite the club’s efforts to secure his stay at Parkhead, he has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere. This decision has now led him to agree to a free transfer deal with Lommel S.K, as reported by Football Insider.

The Lesotho-born midfielder made quite an impression during his time at Celtic, providing four goals and five assists in 40 appearances and showcasing his talent in the UEFA Youth League. This admirable performance didn’t go unnoticed and caught the interest of multiple clubs.

Securing Letsosa’s Future at Lommel S.K.

The Belgian team, which is a part of the City Football Group, moved swiftly to secure a deal with the midfielder. Progress in talks with Letsosa and his representatives led to a full agreement, and the transfer is expected to be finalised soon.

While his contract with Celtic officially ended last month, the Glasgow-based club will receive a compensation fee for the role they’ve played in Letsosa’s development.

Versatility and Promise: The Letsosa Profile

Letsosa, who ascended the ranks at Celtic and entered the B team in the summer of 2022, is a highly versatile player. Equally comfortable on either flank, in central midfield, or even leading the line, his adaptability and skill promise an exciting future.

Celtic’s Talent Export: A Growing Trend

Letsosa’s impending departure echoes a recent trend among Celtic’s youth products, with several promising talents heading to England and Europe in search of regular playing time. Luca Connell, Owen Moffat, Scott Robertson, Armstrong Oko-Flex, Leo Hjelde, and Jack Aitchison are among those who have previously made similar moves.

He now joins the ranks of Karamoko Dembele and Osaze Urhoghide, other Celtic prodigies who have seized opportunities in Europe.

A Shifting Landscape at Celtic

As Letsosa prepares for his departure, Celtic’s senior team has also undergone a change, with Brendan Rodgers replacing Ange Postecoglou following the latter’s move to Spurs. The club celebrated a domestic treble last season and looks forward to participating in the Champions League group stage in the 2023-24 campaign.

On the other side of the spectrum, Lommel will be competing in the Belgian second division after finishing seventh in the 2022-23 season.

A new chapter now begins for the Celtic starlet Letsosa, as he prepares to don the Lommel S.K. colours and make his mark in Belgium. As this young midfielder’s journey continues, both Celtic and Lommel will be watching with interest, representing the past and future of his burgeoning career.