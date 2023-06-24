Tottenham’s Internal Shakeup: Performance Director Leaves?

Gretar Steinsson, the Short-lived Performance Director at Tottenham

Spurs fans might have to say goodbye to their Performance Director, Gretar Steinsson, in an unexpected and abrupt departure. Following a year’s tenure, it is understood that the Icelander is set to part ways with Tottenham Hotspur, as reported by The Daily Mail.

An Unsettled Year at Spurs

Steinsson, a former professional footballer and technical director at Fleetwood Town, joined the Spurs management team in June 2022. The move was seen as a significant step to bolster Tottenham’s operational performance. Yet, after just twelve months, his journey at the North London club is seemingly on the brink of concluding.

The Impact of Paratici’s Exit

A contributing factor to Steinsson’s imminent exit appears to be linked with the earlier departure of Fabio Paratici. Paratici, who previously held the position of Managing Director, Football, at Spurs, has been under investigation in Italy over alleged financial irregularities. The Italian had played a pivotal role in hiring Steinsson last summer, and his departure has seemingly had repercussions on the future of the Icelandic professional at Spurs.

Structural Changes Behind the Scenes

Steinsson’s exit is a component of broader internal changes currently underway at Tottenham Hotspur. These adjustments are designed to overhaul the club’s behind-the-scenes structure. Despite the initial promise shown in Steinsson’s appointment, it seems he will, unfortunately, be a casualty of this ongoing restructuring.

The coming weeks will undoubtedly reveal more about Tottenham’s plans and whether Steinsson’s departure is part of a larger strategic shift. With the Premier League’s upcoming season fast approaching, the Spurs management will need to ensure that all changes fortify, rather than unsettle, their organisational framework.