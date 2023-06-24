New Leeds United Manager To Be Announced Next Week?

The Search Continues: Leeds United’s Quest for New Management

As the football world gears up for another riveting season, Leeds United find themselves navigating turbulent waters. Following a disappointing season that concluded with their relegation, the Whites are reportedly close to finalising the appointment of a new manager. According to reliable sources in communication with Football Insider, the announcement could come as early as next week.

A Premier League Proven Manager for Leeds?

Leeds United’s journey back to the Championship doesn’t deter the club’s aspiration to bring on board a manager with proven Premier League expertise. Although the Whites will be competing a level lower, their search prioritises a candidate with the know-how to guide the club back to the top flight and, importantly, keep them there.

Carlos Corberan Out of the Running

There are reports that Leeds have abandoned their plan to appoint Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard’s absence of experience in the Premier League was a contributing factor in this change of heart, suggesting the club is steadfast in its pursuit of a seasoned top-tier tactician.

The Clock is Ticking: Pre-season Looms

Amid the ongoing search, Leeds United find themselves on a ticking clock. The players are due to return for pre-season training shortly, and there remains no permanent successor to Sam Allardyce. Leeds’ first warm-up match is pencilled in for 12th July against Manchester United in Norway, and the club would surely prefer to have a new figurehead in place by then.

Recalling a Season of Disappointment

The previous season was a difficult one for the Yorkshire giants, who found themselves anchored in the 19th spot in the Premier League and subsequently demoted to the Championship for the forthcoming 2023-24 campaign. Managers Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia both saw their tenures cut short by the club’s board, and even a four-game cameo from Sam Allardyce wasn’t enough to secure him a long-term contract.

A Fresh Start Under New Ownership

Adding to the managerial saga, Leeds United are set to undergo an ownership transformation. American group 49ers Enterprises has agreed to a full takeover of the Championship club this month. The acquisition sees Andrea Radrizzani relinquishing control, as the group increases its stake in the club from 44% to a full 100%. This new chapter, combined with the anticipation of a new managerial appointment, makes for a pivotal moment in Leeds United’s history.