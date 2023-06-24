Man Utd’s Prolonged Takeover Dilemma: Delaying Transfers?

Ten Hag’s Transfer Hurdle

In a prolonged drama that seems straight out of a movie script, Manchester United’s protracted takeover process, now in its eighth month, could potentially leave manager Erik ten Hag bereft of a key transfer target for a second successive summer.

According to reports from The Daily Express, the ongoing delay orchestrated by the Glazers is obstructing Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani from aiding Ten Hag’s ambitions in the transfer market.

Despite strong interest from various factions, including tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it’s understood that Sheikh Jassim is the front-runner after launching a fifth bid earlier this month.

Sheikh Jassim’s United Vision

Sheikh Jassim, a renowned Qatari banker, envisions a full takeover and has committed to relieving United from the shackles of the substantial debt accrued during the Glazer era.

His timely arrival, ideally before or during the imminent summer transfer window, could have paved the way for Ten Hag to flex his financial muscles in the market and reassure targets of the club’s promising future.

The Impact on United’s Transfer Strategy

However, the drawn-out nature of this takeover affair means that Ten Hag currently operates within the confines of a Glazer-allocated budget. This fiscal limitation could, unfortunately, result in the loss of a coveted long-term transfer prospect.

Italian football expert Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Adrien Rabiot, who was strongly linked with United last summer, is close to extending his contract with Juventus for an additional year.

Before the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid in a £70 million deal, Rabiot was on Ten Hag’s radar. However, stringent demands from Rabiot’s mother had compelled the Red Devils to retreat, despite potential optimism regarding a cost-free transfer this summer.

The French international’s stellar 2022/23 season with Juventus has further buoyed their confidence in retaining him beyond his contract’s expiration on July 1.

A Missed Opportunity for Man Utd?

Should Sheikh Jassim have assumed the helm at Old Trafford when initially planned, the club might have possessed the financial muscle necessary to attract Rabiot to the famed United.

With Scott McTominay and Fred up for grabs, Ten Hag may seek to bolster his squad with a couple of new midfielders. Alongside Mason Mount, procuring Rabiot on a free transfer would have been an astute piece of business.

Alas, as long as the Glazer family retains their stronghold on United, Ten Hag’s dream of running a lean, streamlined operation designed to restore the club’s erstwhile glory could remain a distant dream.