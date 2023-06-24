Tottenham and Newcastle in Pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen Defender

Spurs and Newcastle Circle Tapsoba in Transfer Tussle

As reported by 90mins, Premier League giants Tottenham and Newcastle United may soon find themselves in a classic transfer face-off, the prize being Bayer Leverkusen’s defensive bulwark, Edmond Tapsoba.

Tapsoba: A Coveted Asset in English Football

Tottenham have seemingly leaped into action first, initiating discussions with Tapsoba. However, word on the terraces is that their pursuit won’t go unchallenged, as fellow top-flight clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and most critically, Newcastle, become privy to the defender’s situation.

Newcastle’s interest in Tapsoba comes from a pressing need to bolster their backline, more specifically, the right-side of their centre-back pairing. The Toon Army yearns for a stable figure to stand alongside Sven Botman, as their incumbent defender, Fabian Schar, edges past his footballing prime.

Tapsoba’s Remarkable Skillset

Edmond Tapsoba, the international stalwart for Burkina Faso, stands out even amongst the best of Bundesliga talents. The league’s website paints an intimidating picture of him, hailing his ‘frightening heading abilities’ and attributing to him an ‘incredible composure, speed, strength and exceptional passing ability’.

His last season was impressive, contributing to Leverkusen’s cause with 47 appearances, a couple of goals and a similar number of assists. His performances haven’t slipped under the radar, catching the attention of football’s most elite clubs.

The Battle Intensifies: Newcastle’s Plan to Counter Tottenham

Despite Newcastle’s late entry to the Tapsoba pursuit party, they cannot be ruled out. Yes, the player may be inclined towards Tottenham, but the Magpies, under pressure to quickly bridge the gap, could throw a spanner in the works by offering a seductive package. They could also dangle the carrot of Champions League football to sway Tapsoba’s decision.

Arsenal had expressed interest in Tapsoba, but Leverkusen’s £47 million asking price has seen the Gunners divert their attention to Ajax’s Jurrien Timber.

In this dance of intrigue, the Premier League clubs must play their cards strategically and swiftly. Tottenham may be leading the race for Tapsoba, but in the volatile world of football transfers, fortunes can change at the drop of a hat.