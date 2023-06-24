The Uncertain Future of Sheffield United Star

Sheffield United Contemplate Letting Ndiaye Go

In a shocking move for fans and followers, Sheffield United have declared willingness to listen to bids for its leading forward, Iliman Ndiaye, this summer. The reports come courtesy of inside sources speaking to Football Insider.

Ndiaye: A Star in Demand

Aged 23, the Senegal international’s contract is set to expire in 12 months, creating a buzz among several Premier League and overseas clubs. The talented attacker was on the receiving end of multiple offers in January, yet opted to stay loyal to his Bramall Lane home, assisting Sheffield United in their promotion battle.

A Reluctant Decision for the Blades

It is now reported that the club might consider selling Ndiaye, with a well-placed Blades insider stating the club are still “some way off” striking a new deal with the forward. Ndiaye’s situation mirrors that of midfield maestro Sander Berge, who Football Insider also announced on Friday (23 June) has his eyes set on an exit from Sheffield United, despite their recent Premier League promotion.

Impact of the Takeover Saga on Sheffield’s Summer Plans

The Yorkshire club’s summer window has been strained by the persistent takeover saga at the club, which has hamstrung their ability to act decisively. There’s a growing belief that Sheffield United may need to fortify their own transfer budget by selling players in the market.

Everton Keeping Close Tabs on Ndiaye

Everton’s interest in Ndiaye hasn’t faded. The Merseyside club’s January bid was unsuccessful, but their fascination with the forward persists, both Newcastle and West Ham also had scouts watching Ndiaye throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Ndiaye’s Unforgettable Season

Last season, Ndiaye had the most prolific year of his career, clocking up 15 goals and 12 assists across 52 games in all competitions. His decisive contributions helped Sheffield United earn their promotion to the Premier League.

However, as the 23-year-old’s contract is due to run out in 12 months following his last extension in September 2021, fans and teammates alike may be bidding farewell to this crucial player sooner rather than later. Sheffield United, on the other hand, remains hopeful that an agreement can be reached.