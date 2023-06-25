United’s Transfer Strategy Altered Amid Mount Impasse

Man Utd Re-evaluates Strategy as Chelsea’s Mason Mount Bid Stalls

United Shifts Attention to Brighton’s Caicedo

Manchester United have decided to look beyond their pursuit of Chelsea’s Mason Mount, a deal that seems to be at a standstill. Johnathan Northcroft reports in The Times that United’s attention has now shifted towards Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, thus rendering their interest in Mount somewhat dormant.

The third bid for Mason Mount, valued at £55 million, was turned down by Chelsea, who continue to hold firm on their £65 million asking price. The price is seen as too steep by Manchester United, considering Mount only has a year left on his contract. The enduring impasse has caused United to seek out other options, with Moises Caicedo currently topping the list.

Caicedo Emerges as a Contender

It’s not only Chelsea’s stalwart stance that has prompted United’s shift in focus. Brighton’s Caicedo, valued at approximately £80 million, is a promising alternative. This valuation, despite being higher than Chelsea’s ask for Mount, is seen as palatable given Caicedo’s younger age (21) and more advantageous contract terms.

Notably, Caicedo is tied down at Brighton until 2028, following a four-year contract extension in March, with an additional one-year option held by the club. United’s established interest in Caicedo and regular discussions with his representatives will now see a more concentrated effort to pursue a deal.

United Keeps the Door Open for Mount

The mutual admiration between Mason Mount and Manchester United is undeniable. Personal terms have been agreed and Mount’s potential contribution to the team is greatly appreciated by United’s manager, Erik ten Hag. Despite the shift in focus, United’s £55 million offer remains on the table, suggesting room for a compromise if Chelsea is willing to revisit negotiations.

However, the United camp appears disillusioned by Chelsea’s reluctance to engage in pragmatic discussions. Earlier, they refrained from chasing Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane after Spurs’ chairman, Daniel Levy, showed no inclination towards negotiation. Similarly, United now perceives Chelsea to be imposing an inflated “Manchester United tax” on the Mount deal.

The Financial Dimension

United’s concern is not without context. Chelsea sold Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City for a modest £30 million. This deal, juxtaposed against the asking price for Mount, strengthens United’s belief of an unreasonable markup. While premium fees for English players within the Premier League is commonplace, the proposed £55 million for Mount appears steep, particularly when compared to Chelsea’s £47.5 million payment for Raheem Sterling last summer.

Erik ten Hag seems to back the decision to switch midfield targets due to financial constraints imposed by Financial Fair Play regulations and the club’s substantial transfer expenses last summer. The idea is to allocate the budget efficiently, preventing an overpayment for players.

Exploring New Options

With United’s renewed focus, several other options are being explored. Caicedo, besides his midfield prowess, brings the versatility of playing in both defensive and attacking roles, even right-back. He’s been phenomenal since joining Brighton in 2021, a talent that even prompted a £70 million bid from Arsenal in January, which was rejected.

Other potential recruits include Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. Both have had impressive outings in their respective leagues and could be valuable additions to the squad. As United re-evaluates its player acquisition strategy, fans will be closely watching these developments.