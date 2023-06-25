Crystal Palace Eye Serie A Centre Back Amidst Defensive Uncertainty

A Defence in Turmoil

In the wake of a commendable 11th-place finish in the 2022-23 campaign, Crystal Palace find themselves entangled in a possible tumultuous transfer window. The heart of the club’s defence, the resilient duo of Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, have lured numerous gazes from rival Premier League clubs.

Guehi’s Future in the Balance

Having migrated from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi has since been targeted by a coterie of top-tier clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Despite the three-year tenacity of his contract, Palace, according to The Athletic, appear willing to discuss a parting deal if an offer of around £60m emerges.

Andersen’s Danish Dilemma

Andersen, on the other hand, who nested with the Eagles two years prior from Lyon, may be tempted away by Newcastle United. The prospect of Champions League football being a lure too tempting for the Danish international to resist. His initial acquisition cost was €22m (£18.9m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons, and it would be expected Newcastle would have to exceed this.

Palace’s Plan B: Perr Schuurs

In the midst of this uncertainty, Crystal Palace reportedly hold an interest in Torino’s Perr Schuurs, as the club scours for potential successors for their coveted centre-backs. As per The Athletic’s sources, the Eagles are intrigued by the prospect of bringing Schuurs on board, having been swayed by his strong debut season in Italy’s top-tier.

Schuurs: A Rising Star

Secured under contract until summer 2026 with an additional one-year extension clause, Schuurs’ acquisition would likely command a formidable fee. However, this financial hurdle could be managed if Palace were to monetise on either Guehi or Andersen.

Schuurs, an Ajax academy product, boasts an impressive tally of 95 appearances and six trophies with his former club before his transition to Serie A. Since docking in Turin, the Dutch international has notched up 33 appearances across all competitions, further embellishing his record with a goal and a pair of assists.

With the club’s defensive line in flux, the potential transfer of Schuurs to Crystal Palace could provide a much-needed stability, ensuring the Eagles continue their ascent up the Premier League pecking order.