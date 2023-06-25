Vincent Kompany Eyes Celtic’s Star Striker

In the pursuit of bolstering their attack, Burnley, freshly back in the Premier League, find themselves on the lookout for new talents. The name on everyone’s lips? Celtic’s Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi.

Searching for a New Attack: Burnley’s Challenge

Vincent Kompany, Burnley’s boss, has been a beacon of success, guiding the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first shot. However, the summer poses a new challenge for Kompany. Having lost veteran Ashley Barnes and loan sensation Nathan Tella to Southampton, a void in the attack has emerged.

A potential return of Tella seems a distant dream, as the relegated Saints have pinned an £18million value on the promising young talent. “Russell Martin hasn’t yet decided if they’ll let him leave as they look to bounce back to the Premier League immediately,” sources confirm.

Enter Kyogo: Celtic’s Goal Machine

With Tella’s return appearing less likely, Burnley are setting their sights on new horizons. Top of the wishlist is Kyogo, Celtic’s shining star. The Daily Record reports that the 28-year-old Japanese international is very much on Burnley’s radar.

Kyogo’s performance at Celtic Park speaks for itself: 34 goals in 50 appearances, driving Celtic to secure a domestic treble. The former Vissel Kobe man’s credentials make him a prized asset in the Premiership, no surprise that England is showing interest.

Rodgers’ Dilemma: Retaining Furuhashi

Brendan Rodgers, the newly-appointed chief at the Hoops, has a battle on his hands. Having been dismissed by Leicester in April, he now faces the daunting task of retaining Furuhashi amidst growing interest from the Premier League.

The stakes are high. Losing the Premiership’s top scorer would be a hard blow for Rodgers and Celtic alike. Yet, as Rodgers concedes, “he’s braced for approaches from England.”

Burnley’s Signings: A Glimpse of Hope?

As Burnley navigate their transition into the Premier League, they have added two new faces to their ranks. Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea has been signed from West Brom, following centre-back Jordan Beyer, who joined permanently from Borussia Monchengladbach after a loan spell at Turf Moor.

Kompany’s moves in the transfer market are a signal of intent, but the question remains: Will Burnley secure the much-needed attacking prowess of Kyogo, or will Celtic manage to keep their star player in the fold?