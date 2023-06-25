Fabrizio Romano Unveils Uniteds Plans for Mount and Caicedo

Manchester United Transfer Updates: Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo on the Radar

Football enthusiast, Fabrizio Romano, recently looked into the two major topics currently shaking the football transfer market: Manchester United’s interest in Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo.

The Mason Mount Drama

As he previously mentioned, “Manchester United are not happy with Chelsea rejecting the final proposal they did for Mount.” The Red Devils had made a proposal of £55 million, which Chelsea countered with £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons. Quite a drama in play here! United have expressed their unwillingness to pay the counteroffer amount, thus leaving both clubs in a gridlock.

“Manchester United and Chelsea have to find the solution,” Romano commented. Despite the tension, the bid from United remains valid, and the expectation is that Mount may still leave Chelsea. But the burning question remains – when will this saga reach its climax?

Moises Caicedo’s Anticipated Move

Switching attention to South American talent, Moises Caicedo who has managed to captivate the attention of top European clubs. Rumours have been rife about Manchester United’s interest in Caicedo, to which Romano said, “They had some preliminary contacts like in April and May but at the moment the situation around Chelsea has not changed.”

Interestingly, it’s not just Manchester United that is captivated by the youngster’s talent; Chelsea have also shown a keen interest. “Chelsea want Caicedo and Caicedo wants Chelsea,” indicating a likely mutual agreement. It seems that the young Ecuadorian sees himself in Chelsea’s colours in the near future. “Caicedo almost agreed personal terms with Chelsea,” and Chelsea are expected to place their bid to Brighton soon.

However, the interest from Manchester United still lingers. Will they step up their pursuit of Caicedo, or will they let Chelsea seal the deal? It’s a tense situation to keep an eye on!

Final Thoughts

As always, the transfer market never fails to bring drama and suspense, and this season is no different. The Manchester United-Mason Mount saga and Moises Caicedo’s anticipated move are keeping us all on our toes. Will United be successful in acquiring Mount or will they turn their focus solely to Caicedo? Or is there a chance that they might acquire both?