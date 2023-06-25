Arsenal Poised to Seal Deal for Dutch Star

Arsenal’s Timber Pursuit: A Quest for Defensive Brilliance

A Gem in the Making

The Gunners are plotting a remarkable summer acquisition as they set their sights on the promising Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber. The lad has caught the eyes of the North London giants with his sheer versatility and ability to operate both as a centre-back and right-back. Not only that, but his midfield prowess is also something to be reckoned with.

The Timber Hurdle

As reported by 90MIN, Arsenal’s opening salvo, a €35m bid, was politely rebuffed by Ajax, who seem to be holding out for a whopping €60m. But Arsenal, known for their crafty negotiations, are undeterred. There is strong optimism at the Emirates that they can whittle down Ajax’s asking price to a figure south of €50m.

“Sources have confirmed to 90min that Arsenal are hopeful of bringing Ajax’s demands down to a figure below €50m and there is confidence that a deal will soon be struck.”

Timber’s Versatility – The New Zinchenko?

Jurrien Timber’s malleability on the pitch is drawing comparisons with Manchester City’s utility man, Oleksandr Zinchenko. This is particularly alluring for the Gunners, who envisage deploying Timber predominantly on the right side of defence, thus bestowing upon them tactical flexibility akin to what Zinchenko offers City.

“90min understands that Arsenal view Timber, a centre-back capable of playing at right-back and in midfield, as a player who can operate in a similar fashion to the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko.”

Eyes on the Prize

Timber, who previously had the glamour of Old Trafford beckoning with Manchester United and Erik ten Hag showing interest, is said to be rather keen on a sojourn to the Emirates Stadium.

A Busy Summer Ahead

In addition to Jurrien Timber, the Gunners are expected to welcome Kai Havertz from Chelsea and rekindle their pursuit of Declan Rice. The transfer mill doesn’t stop there, as talks with Southampton regarding the Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia are also in full swing.

This promises to be a thrilling summer for the fans of Arsenal as they gear up to welcome new timber to fortify their defence and beyond.