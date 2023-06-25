Guardiola’s Bid to Keep Silva from Saudi Grab

Manchester City’s Strategic Play to Retain Silva amidst Tempting Saudi Prospects

A Midfield Maestro’s Dilemma

Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese midfield maestro, finds himself in the midst of a swirling tempest. Adorned with five Premier League titles over six seasons and on the heels of a Champions League triumph, Silva has not just Manchester City but also the Saudi Arabia Pro League at his doorstep. His illustrious compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante have already made the switch. The Saudis are showing they mean business by attracting Europe’s finest. But is Silva ready to be another gem in their crown?

“Going into a new project at the age of 29, I’ll probably only complete that contract at 34,” pondered Silva in an interview with the Portuguese sports daily Record earlier this year. His mind is set on a new challenge, but where it lies is still veiled in mystery.

Saudis versus the Football Titans

Saudi Arabia, under the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “Vision 2030” plan, is using sport as a vehicle to diversify its economy. The PIF sovereign wealth fund is spearheading this through a monumental investment in football talent. Silva appears to be high on their list.

But they are not alone in the chase.

Manchester City are desperate to hold onto Silva. The Abu Dhabi-owned club has offered to improve his contract. Even the Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain showed their interest, but can Silva be swayed?

Pep Guardiola, the City gaffer, had previously hailed Silva as “one of the best players I have trained in my life, ever.” Guardiola’s admiration for Silva is no secret. The Times reports that conversations over City rejecting a €70million offer from PSG included a promise from Guardiola not to block a transfer if Silva chose to leave this summer.

A Starlet’s Sentiments and Spanish Soirée

Silva’s admiration for Benfica, where his journey began, is evident. “My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32, at the latest,” he reflected. While the clock ticks, Spain also beckons. Barcelona, despite financial challenges, are keen to have the Portuguese starlet grace the Nou Camp.

Saudi’s Football Resurgence

Meanwhile, Saudi’s PIF is making rapid strides. Acquiring European football assets and taking control of Saudi clubs, they are determined to make the Saudi Pro League one of the top 10 leagues globally.

Recent transfer activity only reinforces their intent. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ captain Neves moved to Al Hilal for a record €55m. “It had been an easy decision,” revealed the 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder.

While Fulham manager Marco Silva declined an offer from Saudi Arabia, sources close to PIF suggest that Tite, the recent Brazil national team coach, is set to join the Riyadh club. The investment is not just in players; coaching talents are also in the crosshairs.

Guardiola’s Tactical Manoeuvre

As Silva contemplates his next move, Guardiola is not resting. He’s requested Manchester City to rope in Juanma Lillo, who previously left City for Al Sadd. This is seen as a tactical move to replace assistant coach Enzo Maresca, who joined Leicester City.

A Decision Looming

Bernardo Silva is at the crossroads of a career-defining decision. With Manchester City eager to retain their midfield maestro, and Saudi Arabia looking to etch their mark on the global football map, Silva’s choice will be one to watch.

Will he stay in Manchester, or will the lucrative prospects of Saudi Arabia be too tempting? Only time will unveil the pages of this enthralling saga.