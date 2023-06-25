Frustration Mounts for United in Chelsea Talks

The Mounting Drama: Manchester United & Chelsea’s Tug of War Over Mason Mount

The Battle for Mount’s Signature

There’s a tempest brewing over Stamford Bridge, as Manchester United have their sights set on prying the dazzling midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea’s grasp. However, the Blues aren’t budging that easily. Despite three successive bids from the Red Devils, Chelsea remain resolute in retaining their gem. The bids, rumoured to be in the vicinity of £40 million, £50 million, and £55 million, were all swiftly turned down. Chelsea’s firm stance: nothing less than £65 million.

John Murtough, United’s football director, is allegedly less than impressed with Chelsea’s approach to negotiations reports The MEN. The West London club has been channeling information regarding United’s bids through the club’s dedicated correspondents.

“Murtough’s hands are tied,” say insiders, citing United’s financial constraints that dictate a meticulous bidding structure for potential deals.

Manchester United’s Dilemma

Manchester United perceive an inflation in Chelsea’s valuation of the 24-year-old Mount, who reportedly seeks new pastures and is nearing the end of his contract. The constricted budget of the Mancunian giants is a pressing concern, as they’re unwilling to overextend in their pursuit of Mount amidst aspirations to secure a striker as well.

Manager Erik ten Hag holds Mount in high esteem, earmarking him as a priority. Nonetheless, United’s Plan B includes a shortlist of at least four other midfield maestros.

This escalating saga has kept football enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. As United persist in their quest to ensnare Mount, only time will tell if Chelsea’s resolve will falter or hold firm.