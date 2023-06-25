Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United Pursue Serie A star

Victor Osimhen’s English Odyssey: Red Devils, Blues or The Reds?

The Meteoric Rise of Osimhen

Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striking sensation, is on the radar of a plethora of European clubs. His stupendous performance in Serie A last season, where he notched up 26 goals in 32 outings, and played an instrumental role in Napoli’s triumph in the Italian top flight (a feat accomplished after 33 years), has set tongues wagging.

At a tender age of 24, Osimhen’s stock is ascending like a rocket. The buzz around the corridors of Europe is palpable, with big names like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the fray to grab his signature.

The Premier League Beckons

However, amidst this frenzy, Osimhen seems to have his heart set on the English shores. Sacha Tavolieri, the Belgian transfer reporter, spilled the beans on Twitter. His tweet read, “The file Victor #Osimhen will move on the market! #ManUnited, #ChelseaFC & #Liverpool have meetings planned with the entourage of the top scorer of #SerieA. Next week should define the intentions of his 3 clubs. The priority of #Osimhen is #PremierLeague.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔵 Le dossier Victor #Osimhen🇳🇬 va bouger sur le marché! #ManUnited, #ChelseaFC & #Liverpool ont des meetings prévus avec l'entourage du meilleur buteur de #SerieA. La semaine prochaine devrait définir les intentions de ses 3 clubs.

La priorité d'#Osimhen est la #PremierLeague. pic.twitter.com/fOINhWD8hQ — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 24, 2023

With reports from The Daily Express backing these claims, it’s time to inspect what Victor Osimhen can bring to the tables of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool – the English giants reportedly set to hold talks with the player’s agents.

Manchester United’s Pursuit

For Manchester United, Osimhen could be the missing piece in the jigsaw. Their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane has hit the rocks, as Spurs show no signs of letting go. With Kane’s contract drawing to a close, Erik ten Hag might have to set his sights elsewhere, and Osimhen could be an electrifying option.

The Chelsea Conundrum

Chelsea’s revolving door policy for strikers is well known. Having recently roped in Christopher Nkunku, who can play across the frontline, they might still need a potent striker. With Kai Havertz rumoured to be moving out and Romelu Lukaku eyeing an exit, Osimhen could be just what the doctor ordered for Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool’s Choice

Liverpool, post the departure of Roberto Firmino, are no paupers in the attacking department. Jurgen Klopp’s squad boasts the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, all capable in the central striker role. But, as the adage goes, class is permanent and Osimhen’s Premier League desire might just be the trigger for the Reds to make a play.

In Conclusion

With Osimhen’s agents set to meet representatives from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool, the stage is set. The Premier League awaits the decision of a player who has proven his mettle in Serie A, and English fans are waiting with bated breath to see which shirt Victor Osimhen dons next.