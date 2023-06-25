Seagulls Set to Secure Ajax Star?

Brighton Sets Sights on Ajax Prodigy Mohammed Kudus

Seagulls Scouting Skies for New Talent

The picturesque English town of Brighton could be about to witness some dazzling football, as Brighton & Hove Albion set their sights on the talented Ajax attacker, Mohammed Kudus. As the Seagulls flap to strengthen their ranks, Kudus, with his eye-catching style, could soon be adorning the Amex Stadium turf.

Filling the Midfield Void

After waving farewell to Alexis Mac Allister in a £35 million move, Roberto de Zerbi’s squad is in need of reinforcements. It appears Kudus, a 22-year-old Ghana international, may fit the bill perfectly.

The sprightly Kudus excels in an advanced midfield position similar to Mac Allister. With Moises Caicedo potentially bound for the exit, Kudus’ signature has become even more alluring. “He rejected a one-year contract extension with Ajax back in April. Long sought-after, he struck off from training last August to try and force through a move to Everton,” according to Daily Mail. Kudus is no stranger to attention, having also reportedly piqued the interest of giants such as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle.

A Star’s Shining Record

This Ajax wunderkind has an enviable record. Kudus boasts two Eredivisie titles and a Dutch domestic cup. He has found the back of the net 24 times in 83 matches, establishing himself as an instrumental figure in the Ajax lineup. This season alone, the midfielder has been a driving force behind Ajax’s third-placed finish, scoring 11 goals in 30 appearances. He also netted four goals in six Champions League outings.

The Caicedo Conundrum

In a twist, Brighton’s pursuit of Kudus could be intensified by the future of Moises Caicedo. The club slapped an £80 million price tag on him after Chelsea’s £60 million bid was rebuffed. Caicedo is now reportedly a high-priority target for Manchester United. Should he part ways with the Seagulls, the importance of procuring a midfield maestro like Kudus escalates.

The Transfer Carousel in Motion

In addition to Kudus, Brighton is close to securing Anderlecht’s goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and is also keen on Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams. The squad has already welcomed James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, and Joao Pedro.

It appears Brighton & Hove Albion are putting the pieces together for a promising season ahead. Keep your eyes on the Amex Stadium for electrifying football.