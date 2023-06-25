Glastonbury Crowd Gets First Look at Man Utd Kit

Aitch’s Glastonbury Surprise: The Red Devils’ Kit Revelation

Manchester’s own hip-hop sensation, Aitch, dazzled the crowds at Glastonbury with not just his riveting performance but also by teasing what seems to be Manchester United’s new kit for the 2023/24 season.

A Staggering Reveal

The iconic Glastonbury festival was the stage chosen by the 23-year-old Manchester-born rapper for this thrilling revelation. Aitch, known for his fervent support of Manchester United, initially emerged with the red shirt subtly tucked into his waistband. However, the energy surged through the crowd when he pulled the shirt out, proudly donning it to reveal the legendary United emblem.

The shirt aligns with earlier online whispers of the new adidas home shirt, seemingly affirming what Manchester United stars like Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Luke Shaw will soon be wearing. The official new kit launch, however, is still scheduled for Tuesday, 27 June.

Solidifying the Leaked Kit

BBC MOTD Twitter account confirmed the sizzling news by tweeting an image of Aitch, in what is believed to be the new Manchester United home kit. This tweet has sent ripples through the Manchester United fanbase and further reinforces the authenticity of the shirt donned by Aitch at Glastonbury.

Whether intentional or not, Aitch has set the football world alight with this electrifying tease, and Manchester United supporters are eagerly awaiting the official new kit launch. The club and its fans are hopeful that the new attire will symbolise a triumphant season ahead for the Red Devils.