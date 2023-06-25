Reds Scout MLS Star Amid Keeper Hunt

Manchester United’s Eagle Eye on MLS Sensation Djordje Petrovic

The Quest for Goalkeeping Excellence

In an audacious move to bolster their goalkeeping department, Manchester United have set their sights on a dazzling star from across the Atlantic suggest reports from MEN. Djordje Petrovic, the 23-year-old Serbian sensation, is currently making waves in Major League Soccer (MLS) with his stellar performances for New England Revolution. The highly sought-after goalkeeper has attracted the attention of many European clubs, and the Red Devils are believed to be among the keen observers.

Petrovic: The Rising Star

The New England Revolution’s shot-stopper has been on a meteoric rise since joining the MLS. Petrovic came through the ranks at FK Cukaricki in Serbia and showcased his talent in the Europa Conference League. His move to New England was as a replacement for Arsenal’s Matt Turner, who secured a move for £5.75 million.

In his debut season, the 6ft 4ins goalie secured seven clean sheets in 21 appearances and demonstrated his penalty-saving prowess by saving four spot-kicks. Not only did he clinch the MLS Save of the Year award, but he also finished a close second in the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year vote, trailing behind Andre Blake. This season, Petrovic has been equally impressive, with six clean sheets in 17 matches, which has catapulted New England to third place in the Eastern Conference.

A Golden Opportunity

As reported by MEN, Manchester United’s interest in the Serbian international has not yet materialised into formal contact. However, the timing could be fortuitous for Petrovic, who recently became eligible for a work permit under the points system, thus smoothing the path for English clubs.

“He is understood to be happy and settled in the States but open to taking an opportunity at a top club if the project and pathway are right.”

The Old Trafford Conundrum

The goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford has been under scrutiny, with David De Gea’s contract drawing to a close and the likelihood of renewal appearing slim. Petrovic may not be an instant first choice, but he could intensify competition. Dean Henderson is rumoured to be on Nottingham Forest’s radar, and Tom Heaton might be looking for more playing time elsewhere. Additionally, Jack Butland has already departed after his loan spell.

Will the Stars Align?

With his contract at New England Revolution extending until 2025 with a one-year option, the club is expected to demand a respectable fee for the player they signed just last year. Manchester United, on their quest for new blood between the sticks, might find the MLS gem Djordje Petrovic to be the perfect fit in their jigsaw.

For now, all eyes remain fixed on Old Trafford’s next move.