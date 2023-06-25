Southampton Targets Fresh Faces for Rebuild

Southampton Eyes Talented Duo in Rebuild Efforts

As the winds of change blow through St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton Football Club is bolstering its ranks. The club is reportedly eyeing the promising Derrick Abu, a 19-year-old attack-minded right-back reveal Daily Mail. The young talent, born in Germany and former England U17 international, is set to grace the Championship with his flair. But there’s more to Abu than just football.

Derrick Abu: The Right-back with a Beat

Derrick, who was with Chelsea since U11, has an intriguing second string to his bow – music. Going by the stage name ‘Cho$en’, he has also released his own rap album.

“I have been making music as long as I have been playing football, going to church with my mum and being involved with the church choir. My love for music only grew from there,” says Abu, capturing his unwavering love for music. He further stated, “I think I had a natural talent and the most important thing is I enjoyed singing so from there it just became a hobby.”

Crystal Palace had an eye on Abu, and he even went on trial last season. But now, it seems that Southampton has won the race for his signature.

Dembo Saidykhan: A Rising Star on the Radar

Southampton is not stopping at Abu, Daily Mail report that They are also keen on Gambia U20 international defender Dembo Saidykhan. The 19-year-old has already turned heads with his performance at the recent U20 World Cup. His club, Steve Biko FC, can vouch for his abilities. Rangers, FC Nordsjaelland, and Toulouse are also rumoured to be interested.

The Strategy: Moulding the Squad

Southampton is intent on reshaping their squad, after being relegated from the Premier League, to suit the possession-based style of play under Russell Martin. Meanwhile, reports indicate Vasco Da Gama making an offer for Saints’ defender Lyanco, who had limited playing time at the club.

The 26-year-old Lyanco might be heading out, as Derrick Abu and Dembo Saidykhan could be donning the Southampton jersey soon.