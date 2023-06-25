Everton Eye Italian International to Bolster Attack

Wilfried Gnonto: Everton’s Next Potential Star?

A Fresh Start at Everton

Everton FC, fresh off securing their position in the Premier League at the expense of Leeds United, have reportedly expressed interest in Leeds’ Italian international Wilfried Gnonto. The 19-year-old caught the attention of many in his debut season, contributing four goals and four assists across all competitions, despite Leeds’ eventual relegation. This report comes from Football Italia via Di Marzio.

Gnonto’s Season with Leeds

Gnonto initially enjoyed a favourable stint under Jesse Marsch at Leeds, impressing with his ability and tenacity on the field. However, when Javi Gracia took over the managerial position in February, things took a sour turn for the young Italian, leading to a significant decrease in his playing time.

Premier League or Championship?

Given Gnonto’s promising debut in the Premier League and the fact he’s already earned 11 caps for Italy’s senior national team, it seems unlikely he’d be willing to ply his trade in the Championship in the upcoming 2023-24 season. His stint in the Premier League, despite being a part of the relegated Leeds, was largely impressive, especially considering his age. The likelihood of him moving away from the Elland Road outfit seems higher in the wake of their relegation.

An Asset for the Toffees

Everton, with their eyes on the upcoming season, are reportedly keen to strengthen their attacking options. Gnonto’s ability to find the back of the net, along with his capacity to set up his teammates, makes him an appealing option for the Toffees. Despite his youth, Gnonto’s experiences in the Premier League and his performances at the international level indicate he could be ready to make a mark at a higher-level club in the English top flight.

Currently on International Duty

Gnonto is currently with the Italy Under-21 side at the European Championships in Romania and Georgia, further honing his skills and experience. His performances on this international stage are likely to draw further attention, potentially increasing competition for his signature.

Everton’s Next Move

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, it will be interesting to watch the Toffees’ next move. Will they successfully secure the services of this talented Italian forward? Only time will tell.

In the world of football, anything is possible. However, it’s evident that Everton’s interest in Gnonto could mark a significant step towards enhancing their attacking options for the coming season. The young Italian, for his part, might view a move to Everton as a chance to further his Premier League career while avoiding a season in the Championship.