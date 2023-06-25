Spurs Look to Bundesliga Duo for Defensive Reinforcements

Tottenham Hotspur Eye European Talent to Reinforce Defence

As Tottenham Hotspur’s management zeroes in on ways to strengthen their defensive lines after a series of underwhelming performances last season, reports from The Daily Mail suggest they’ve set their sights on two European talents – Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

Micky van de Ven: A Bundesliga Starlet on Tottenham’s Radar

Currently serving Bundesliga team Wolfsburg, Dutch defender Micky van de Ven is making waves as one of the key individuals Spurs are considering to shore up their porous defence. Last season, Tottenham’s leaky defence conceded an alarming number of goals, including a bruising six-goal loss to Newcastle. Alarmingly, Tottenham ended the season with the dubious distinction of having conceded the most goals amongst the Premier League’s top 10.

Born in the Netherlands, 22-year-old Van de Ven is a seasoned campaigner for his German club, clocking 36 appearances across the Bundesliga and the German Cup last season. His performance didn’t go unnoticed, and chatter about a possible move to England’s top-flight league had been swirling even before the season concluded.

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, talks have already commenced between the Spurs management and Van de Ven, who still has four years remaining in his current contract with Wolfsburg. Notably, Van de Ven is part of Team Raiola, once managed by football super-agent Mino Raiola until his untimely demise last year.

EXCL: Tottenham have included Micky van de Ven on their shortlist for the new centre back alongside Edmond Tapsoba as both are appreciated by the club. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Talks already took place for Wolfsburg’s Dutch centre back represented by team Raiola. pic.twitter.com/93LvHtEt1D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023

Edmond Tapsoba: Another Bundesliga Prodigy in Focus

Tottenham’s search for defensive might isn’t confined to Van de Ven. They’ve also cast their gaze towards Edmond Tapsoba, another Bundesliga player who has showcased impressive form in the past season. The Burkina Faso-born defender currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen, and he has had a solid record of 47 appearances in all competitions last season, including turns in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Tapsoba’s prowess is clear from his record: he started all but one of Leverkusen’s German top-flight matches and clocked a total of 2,873 minutes on the pitch. Under the stewardship of Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen ended the season in a respectable sixth place, largely owing to their fortified defence.

Potential Competition from Premier League Rivals

Tottenham’s eagerness to reinforce their defence by recruiting the likes of Van de Ven and Tapsoba may be met with resistance from other clubs. It’s been reported that Liverpool may have also set their eyes on Van de Ven especially, indicating a potential transfer tussle on the horizon.

Despite the competitive landscape, Tottenham are yet to secure any defensive signings in the transfer window. The club’s interest in Van de Ven and Tapsoba, however, sends a clear signal about their strategic intent: bolstering the defensive lines to rectify last season’s missteps.

Ultimately, the club’s ability to navigate the transfer market and secure these talented players could have a significant impact on their performance in the coming season. As the summer window progresses, Tottenham fans will be keenly watching for updates on the club’s defensive recruitment.