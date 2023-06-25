Report: Erik ten Hag Wants Man Utd Exodus To Rebuild The Squad

A Fresh Start at Old Trafford: Ten Hag’s Summer Clean-up

Erik ten Hag, the current Manchester United manager, has revealed plans for a substantial overhaul of his team, with several significant players expected to exit the club. The strategy is to refresh the squad, enhancing its quality while keeping an eye on the club’s financial obligations. High-profile players such as Alex Telles, Hannibal Mejbri, club captain Harry Maguire, long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea, the tenacious midfielder Fred, and Anthony Martial are all on the move, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Unsettling Incident: Training Ground Clash

An important factor influencing Ten Hag’s decision could be an incident from last year involving two players now deemed surplus to requirements. Alex Telles and Hannibal Mejbri were part of a training ground fracas last May. The event took place in a period of intense pressure for United, following a 4-0 away loss to Brighton, which saw morale plunge under then interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Although Ten Hag had not yet taken up his role at United at the time, he was informed about the fallout. The severity of the situation was such that Rangnick, thoroughly displeased with the unfolding drama, chose to halt the training session prematurely.

Ten Hag’s Vision for Manchester United

Ten Hag is eager to generate transfer funds and reduce Manchester United’s wage bill, allowing him to bring several new faces into his squad. The goal isn’t just to reduce the squad’s size, but to enhance its overall quality, setting a higher benchmark for starting places in his side.

Alex Telles: An Uncertain Future

Telles, previously of Porto, is one player who finds himself in an uncertain position. Following the infamous training ground incident, Telles was loaned to Sevilla for the season. Unfortunately for the Brazilian full-back, the Spanish club has decided against making the deal permanent this summer. As such, United will be in the market for a willing buyer.

Ten Hag’s Task Ahead

As Ten Hag prepares for the upcoming season, his primary task will be to build a united and harmonious squad, capable of contending for honours. The Dutch manager’s tough stance on player behaviour, combined with his desire to streamline and upgrade the squad, sends a clear message about the kind of regime he wants to run at Old Trafford.

His main challenge will be to balance the squad clearout with the acquisition of new talent, ensuring that the Red Devils not only stay competitive but thrive under his leadership. Time will tell whether this bold approach from Erik ten Hag will herald a new era of success for Manchester United.