AC Milan Plan €40m Bid to Bring For Premier League Striker

AC Milan Eye Chelsea Striker Lukaku for a Potential Summer Move

Romelu Lukaku, the robust Belgian forward who made waves in the Serie A with Inter Milan, is under the scanner once again in Italy. AC Milan has expressed an interest in securing the 30-year-old, agreeing to match Chelsea’s €40 million asking price, as per reports from Football Transfers.

Lukaku’s Italian Love Affair

The towering Belgian striker believes he still has a lot to offer in top-tier European football and recently turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. A testament to his self-belief was his stint with Inter Milan on loan last season, where he emerged as a key player after a slow start.

Following the year’s turn, Lukaku netted 11 goals in various competitions. This pivotal contribution helped Inter secure a spot in the Champions League final, where they faced defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Shaping Up Stamford Bridge: Pochettino’s Plans

Mauricio Pochettino, the newly appointed manager at Chelsea, was keen on assessing Lukaku’s potential contribution to the Blues. However, Lukaku had made his preference clear – he desired to extend his time with Inter beyond his loan period. But the winds of change are blowing, and now AC Milan is ready to make their move for the Belgian forward.

Negotiating Terms: Milan’s Lukaku Ambitions

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan’s pursuit of Lukaku isn’t merely a bluff. Reportedly, the Rossoneri have opened dialogue channels with Chelsea, discussing the possibility of an outright sale for the robust striker. The quoted figure stands at €40m.

Filling in the Gaps: Milan’s Striker Search

With the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcing his retirement and Olivier Giroud nearing the latter end of his career, Milan finds themselves in need of a potent striker. They were in talks with Marcus Thuram, a French international and Giroud’s compatriot, but he has chosen Inter Milan, following the expiry of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Securing Lukaku would not only serve as a symbolic victory over their city rivals, but it would also address a genuine need in the squad, particularly after missing out on Thuram.

A Potential Loss: Chelsea’s Financial Gamble

Lukaku’s journey back to Stamford Bridge in 2021 came with a hefty price tag of €115m. If Milan were to meet his current asking price, Chelsea would be looking at a significant financial loss of €75m. However, the proposed move could serve as a win-win situation for all parties involved: AC Milan could fill their striking void, Lukaku could continue his successful spell in Italy, and Chelsea could recoup some of the massive investment they made in the Belgian forward.