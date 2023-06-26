Why Caicedo would suit Man Utd better than Mason Mount

Manchester United are in the market for a new midfielder this summer. They have had a number of bids knocked back by Chelsea for Mason Mount. On Sunday, the Times reported that they were set to switch focus to a midfielder with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo being at the top of the list.

There is no doubt that Erik ten Hag wants Mount. The opportunity to take a prized asset from a rival club for a cheap fee, due to an expiring contract is always appealing. Last season was tough for Mount, but he had off-field issues and injuries hampered him too. Further to those, Chelsea were a mess on the pitch and it was difficult for any player to perform to a high standard.

In the 2021/22 season, Mount showed his worth by contributing 11 goals and 10 assists. It is difficult to reach double figures for both in the Premier League. The attacking quality of Mount will be the key reason why United want him. He will be viewed as a player capable of playing as a number eight in their system, with the versatility to cover wide positions.

However, there are a lot of similarities with both Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. A player with Mount’s profile shouldn’t be considered a priority for Manchester United.

Moises Caicedo makes more sense as a potential target and would raise the level of the team to a greater extent. Brighton will be a difficult seller, but it would be worth committing more money to a deal for the Ecuador international. At 21, he has a lot of time left to grow and has the versatility to cover a couple of roles in the team. Last season, he even played full-back a couple of times, which shows his versatility.

Last season, Casemiro was a revelation at Manchester United and transformed the team. However, they weren’t able to cope without him during the matches he missed. They came reliant on his destructive style and there was no similar option in the squad. As he is now 31, it is important that United can find a long-term replacement.

A deal for Caicedo this summer would appeal, as he would get the opportunity to play alongside Casemiro and learn from one of the best holding midfielders of recent years. It would also give Ten Hag an opportunity to rotate the team and rest Casemiro more often than he could last season.

Caicedo averaged 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, showing how he can win the ball back regularly. A total of ten yellow cards shows he is still learning the game and can be rash at times, but that is to be expected given his level of experience.

The mobility that he can bring is a level above Casemiro and that is one of the reasons why he would benefit United.

A deal for Caicedo would cost more than Mason Mount. However, there is good reason to believe he would be a more natural fit. It could be a blessing in disguise if United drop their interest in Mount to pursue the Brighton midfielder.

Stats taken from Whoscored