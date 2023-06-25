Arsenal’s Arteta Plans Transfer Strategy for Title Win

Arteta’s Arsenal Eyes Improvement to Clinch Premier League Glory

The competitive landscape of the Premier League is one that keeps evolving. As Arsenal’s helmsman Mikel Arteta acknowledges, the journey to the summit is fraught with challenges. Last season, Arsenal, despite a commendable effort, concluded the season five points adrift of Manchester City. For the Gunners, the next frontier involves bolstering their squad to compete for the crown in what Arteta predicts will be “the toughest league in Premier League history.”

The Arsenal-City Duel: A Look Back

Manchester City wrestled the title from Arteta’s grip in the 2022-23 season. In a campaign that saw Arsenal perched atop the table for substantial stretches, the North London side, unfortunately, succumbed to a stumble in form. This dip, largely catalysed by injuries to pivotal players like William Saliba, curtailed their challenge and allowed City to pull ahead.

The silver lining to Arsenal’s cloud was securing second place and thus, a ticket back to the elite European stage, the Champions League. Still, Arteta shares, the memory of missing out on the domestic title leaves a lingering sting. He confesses, “To this day, it still hurts me deep inside not to have won the Premier League after 10 months of fighting with City.”

The Consequence of Injuries

Injuries are part and parcel of the beautiful game, yet their impact can drastically alter a team’s season. The Arsenal boss spoke candidly about the ramifications of his team’s injury crisis, stating, “There were three or four injuries to important players and from then on, everything got complicated.”

Arteta was quick to highlight the correlation between having a fully fit squad and consistent results. “When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as problems came, it wasn’t enough for us,” he admitted.

The Spaniard also lauded his formidable opponent, acknowledging, “Our opponent was the best team in the world, the best squad in the world, the best coach in the world.”

The Road Ahead for Arsenal

As a club with a rich history and ambitious present, Arsenal is looking to capitalise on the upcoming transfer market. Strengthening their squad will be a key objective. As BBC Sport reported, they have been linked with a move for West Ham’s commanding midfielder Declan Rice and are said to be closing in on Chelsea’s young forward, Kai Havertz.

Arteta, fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead, elucidates, “Next season is going to be the toughest league in Premier League history. Why? It already was last year. I’ve been here [England] for 22 years and I’ve never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organisation, so many resources, so many good coaches.”

Evidently, the upcoming Premier League campaign will require the best to emerge victorious. The Arsenal boss is clear about what is needed: “That’s the level and to win the Premier League you have to be the best. That’s why you have to strengthen.”

The stage is set for an exciting summer and a thrilling Premier League season thereafter. Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are braced for the challenge, ready to take the necessary strides to strive for the pinnacle of English football.