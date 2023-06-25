Keeper Meslier Could Exit Leeds United at Lower Price

Leeds United Open to Meslier Exit, Slashing Asking Price

Leeds United, the proud Yorkshire side with a rich history, find themselves contemplating an era without their mainstay goalkeeper, Illan Meslier. Highly placed sources within the club have revealed to Football Insider that they are ready to entertain proposals for the French shot-stopper, signalling the end of Meslier’s spell at Elland Road subject to meeting the club’s revised price expectations.

Meslier’s Market Valuation Drops

Leeds United initially held a lofty £40 million price tag for their young custodian. However, an apparent dip in form during the tail end of the 2022/23 Premier League season seems to have prompted the club to recalibrate their expectations. As per the latest revelations, an offer in the region of £30 million could potentially pave the way for Meslier’s exit.

Premier League Giants Eyeing Meslier

The France U-21 international has garnered interest from the Premier League’s heavyweights. As reported in April by Football Insider, Chelsea, along with Tottenham and Manchester United, have exhibited serious interest in acquiring Meslier’s services. Leeds’ revised valuation of the player could further intensify the transfer tussle.

Meslier’s Journey with Leeds United

Meslier has been an integral part of Leeds United since he joined them on loan from Lorient in 2019. His stellar performances in the Championship, which saw him supplant Kiko Casilla as the first-choice goalkeeper, led to his permanent move to the club a year later. Throughout his time at Elland Road, Meslier has clocked up a total of 126 appearances, managing to keep 30 clean sheets across all competitions.

Question Marks Over Meslier’s Form

Despite being a fixture in the Leeds United first team last season, featuring in 38 games across all competitions and keeping five clean sheets, Meslier’s form took a hit in the later stages. He played every minute of Leeds’ first 34 Premier League matches, but his deteriorating performances led to his exclusion from the starting eleven towards the season’s end.

The arrival of Sam Allardyce saw Meslier’s run in the Premier League halted. The English manager refrained from selecting Meslier in any of his four league games at the helm.

A Season to Forget for Leeds United

Leeds United’s 2022/23 season saw them getting relegated to the Championship with the dubious distinction of having the worst defensive record in the league. Meslier’s leaky performances, conceding 73 goals, played a significant part in this unwanted record. This painful relegation and the poor form of Meslier have forced the club into considering his sale.

Despite the gloomy undertones, Illan Meslier, at the tender age of 23, has ample time to regain his form and live up to his immense potential. Whether he does that at Elland Road or elsewhere remains to be seen. As of now, it appears that the Leeds United management is willing to part ways with their promising keeper if the price is right.