The Summer Saga: Rice, Vardial, Osimhen’s Premier League Prospects

Premier League Transfer Buzz: Declan Rice to Arsenal, Vardial Joins Man City, and Victor Osimhen’s Future

In the heart of the summer transfer window, Premier League clubs are making their moves. Today’s highlight includes Declan Rice’s prospective move to Arsenal, Vardial nearing a deal with Manchester City, and the curious case of Victor Osimhen’s future amidst Premier League interest.

Declan Rice: Arsenal’s Midfield Maestro?

Former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has caught the attention of Premier League’s top dogs Arsenal and Manchester City. But where does the star player see his future?

In a recent interview, Mark Goldbridge shared his insights on this potential move. He suggested, “Declan Rice would be silly to not go to Man City” based on the club’s success. However, he also recognised the appeal of Arsenal, a team that “were second last year” and “are looking to bring better players in”.

Interestingly, Goldbridge revealed that “people very close to this deal and the player are saying that Declan Rice is going to choose Arsenal”. A move to Arsenal would see Rice stay in London, undoubtedly a factor in his decision-making.

Arsenal’s Ambitious Project

The Gunners’ appeal lies not just in their geographical location. They’re rebuilding their squad, and Rice could become the star man, the backbone of their midfield. Goldbridge emphasised Arsenal’s promise to Rice, stating, “They’ve sold Arsenal to him, they’ve said that you will be a fundamental part of this team, future captain”.

However, there’s a caveat – if Manchester City swoops in with a higher bid, West Ham might be tempted, potentially affecting Rice’s decision.

Manchester City’s Defensive Reinforcement: Vardial

Next up on the transfer mill is the potential deal between Vardial and reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City.

Goldbridge shared that according to Fabrizio Romano, a well-respected football journalist, terms have been agreed. However, the clubs are still discussing the fee. As Goldbridge put it, “Vardial is an exciting Centre back”. This potential move is sure to strengthen the Man City defence and further their claim to the Premier League title.

Man City: Best Team in the World?

Vardial joining Manchester City could be seen as the icing on the cake for the already “treble-winning side”. A strong addition to their team, Vardial may solidify City’s defence, maintaining their status as a dominant force in the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen: A High-Priced Gamble

The final player under the spotlight is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, linked with Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Goldbridge gave his take on this transfer saga, saying, “Victor Osimhen is a player I would love to see at Old Trafford but I wouldn’t pay any more than 100 million for him”. With Napoli’s 150 million Euros (~130 million pounds) valuation, the price seems exorbitant, making it less likely for Premier League clubs to bid.

Osimhen’s Future: A Contract Dilemma

Napoli’s high price tag may lead to Osimhen signing a new contract with the club, essentially pricing him out of a move to the Premier League. Goldbridge warned, “If you’re just signing a contract for a bit more wages but there’s no release clause in there, you are going to be at Napoli for a very long time”.

As we progress further into the transfer window, there’s no doubt that we will see some significant shifts in Premier League squads. Whether it’s Declan Rice to Arsenal, Vardial to Man City, or the uncertain future of Victor Osimhen, fans around the world will be eagerly watching the next move on the chessboard of Premier League transfers.