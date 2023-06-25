Man Utd Eye MLS Goalkeeper: Possible David de Gea Successor?

Red Devils broaden goalkeeper search amidst exorbitant demands

Manchester United’s quest to secure a potential successor to David de Gea has seen them expand their horizons. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have been compelled to adapt their plans due to steep demands from Porto and Inter Milan for their prime targets Diogo Costa and Andre Onana respectively.

De Gea’s future hanging in balance

David de Gea, despite claiming the Premier League’s Golden Glove last season with 17 clean sheets, has been subject to Erik ten Hag’s reservations. The United gaffer has expressed concerns over the Spaniard’s footwork and has hence been keen to sign a replacement.

While De Gea has been offered a two-year contract extension at Old Trafford, his salary is set to tumble from £375,000 per week to £200,000. This makes it increasingly likely that United will activate the one-year extension clause in his current contract and then sell him to the highest bidder.

Steep price tags prompt plan B

United’s initial shortlist of goalkeepers had included Costa and Onana. However, Costa’s €75m release clause at Porto and Inter Milan’s €50m plus bonuses demand for Onana, who clinched the Dutch domestic treble under Ten Hag at Ajax in 2019, have prompted United to look elsewhere.

Djordje Petrovic: The rising star

The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United have set their sights on young Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. “Manchester United are monitoring young goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic,” the news outlet confirmed. Petrovic is currently under contract with the New England Revolution until 2025, and his club would be seeking a handsome fee for the player they only signed in April last year.

Petrovic was bought from Serbian top-flight side Cukaricki for a modest sum of €900,000 last April. His impressive performance in the MLS, which includes 13 clean sheets from 41 appearances, has seen his value rocket to €2m, as per the FootballTransfers in-house algorithm.

The towering 6’4″ goalkeeper, who has recently earned two caps for Serbia, could command a higher fee given his contract situation. Reflecting on a similar scenario, Matt Turner’s transfer to Arsenal last July, which fetched €6.4M, may give an idea of what New England could expect for Petrovic.

As Manchester United continue their search for De Gea’s successor, the young Serbian goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic, finds himself firmly in the spotlight. With a daunting task at hand, United must weigh up their options carefully in the face of a potentially hefty price tag.