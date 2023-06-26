Diallo on Leeds’ Radar as Manchester United Mull Over His Future

Reports from The Mirror indicate that Manchester United prodigy, Amad Diallo, is the subject of desire for Leeds United as the latter stages a firm bid for a prompt Premier League resurgence.

Diallo’s Journey so Far

Securing Diallo in 2020 for a whopping £37million from Atalanta, the Red Devils envisioned a bright future for the young star. Yet, despite his apparent promise, Diallo graced the Old Trafford pitch just nine times in his debut season. The 2022/23 campaign saw Diallo, now 20, unleash his potential on loan at Sunderland. His spectacular stint at the Stadium of Light, which included 14 goals and four assists, played a significant role in Sunderland’s unexpected playoff position.

In the aftermath of this prosperous season, the youngster openly expressed his willingness to reprise his role at Sunderland. This time around, however, Diallo isn’t just Sunderland’s coveted gem, Leeds are making overtures too, especially following their demotion from the Premier League.

The Tactical Advantage of Diallo for Leeds

Diallo, a versatile forward, primarily fills the roles of a right-winger or attacking midfielder but has shown his capability of operating across the frontline. This flexibility positions him as a coveted asset for the West Yorkshire outfit, who are currently in search of a fresh left-wing presence.

The departure of Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto, anticipated this summer, will leave a void in Leeds’ attack. Gnonto’s dazzling performances during his maiden season with Leeds have reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Ham, and Everton, all keenly watching him in action at the U21 Euros.

Gnonto’s Rising Stock

Gnonto, estimated to be worth £30m by Leeds, showcased his prowess in Italy’s thrilling 3-2 triumph over Switzerland, netting the second goal for his side. Crystal Palace have shown a particular interest, eyeing him as a potential successor for Wilfried Zaha, whose departure from Selhurst Park seems increasingly inevitable upon his contract’s termination.

In this context, Diallo, with his proven capabilities and recent success, presents an attractive prospect for Leeds as they attempt to claw back to the top tier of English football. Manchester United, on the other hand, will have to weigh the young forward’s prospects carefully as his stock continues to rise.