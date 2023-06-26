Eagles Consider Past Hero for Future Managerial Success

Crystal Palace’s Management Conundrum: The Return of Roy Hodgson?

A Familiar Face in the Dugout?

There’s a sense of déjà vu in the air at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace, navigating their way through another challenging Premier League season, could potentially welcome back an old hand at the helm. According to The Times, the Eagles are seriously considering a move to reinstate Roy Hodgson as their manager.

Hodgson’s Temporary Tenure

Earlier this year, Hodgson stepped into the breach when Crystal Palace found themselves without a leader following Patrick Vieira’s dismissal in March. Under his watchful guidance, the team secured a comfortable league position, winning five out of eight matches. Hodgson had hinted at a willingness to pen a one-year contract if a permanent successor wasn’t identified, and it appears the club might be moving in that direction.

Palace’s Other Considerations

While Hodgson’s return is on the cards, Palace haven’t been short of potential candidates. Brendan Rodgers was considered before he took over at Celtic. Interest was also shown in Paulo Fonseca, the Portuguese head coach who recently guided Lille to a fifth-place finish in France’s Ligue 1.

Fonseca’s future remains unclear, however, with an offer to lead Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia reportedly on the table. Despite being linked to a move to Marseille, Lille’s president Olivier Létang doesn’t believe he’ll leave. Interestingly, Fonseca has previously claimed that Tottenham Hotspur had agreed to hire him to replace José Mourinho in 2021, a deal which fell through after the appointment of managing director Fabio Paratici.

The Homegrown Candidate

Steve Cooper, formerly of Nottingham Forest and Swansea City, was another name in the hat. Yet, it’s clear that Crystal Palace may be thinking long-term as they also regard their under-21 head coach, Paddy McCarthy, as a potential future manager. McCarthy briefly took charge of first-team duties following Vieira’s departure, overseeing the away defeat to Arsenal.

The Veteran Tactician’s Comeback?

As Crystal Palace look toward their season opener against Sheffield United, Roy Hodgson, who will turn 76 just three days before the match, emerges as a viable choice. Should Hodgson take charge, he would likely be joined by his long-term assistant Ray Lewington, ensuring continuity and the blending of experience and youth in the coaching staff.

An Important Decision Looms

As the new season approaches, the decision about who will lead Crystal Palace is paramount. Whether the club opts for Hodgson’s experience and proven capabilities or decides to gamble on a new face remains to be seen. One thing is clear – these are crucial times at Selhurst Park, with decisions made now likely to shape the club’s direction for years to come. For the Eagles’ faithful, a summer of speculation awaits.